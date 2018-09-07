Be Prepared For This Hurricane Season With Proper Insurance, Warns NewYorkMotorInsurance.com In New Article

The Article by the New York Car Insurance Brokerage Firm Offers Helpful Advice on How Drivers from The Empire State Can Properly Insure their Vehicles Against Hurricane Damage

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2018 / The State of New York can definitely be impacted by hurricanes, as anyone who lived through Hurricane Sandy in 1992 can attest. In addition to damaging a number of homes and buildings, Sandy also destroyed a large number of vehicles?many of which littered the roadway in Long Island and New York City.

In an effort to be sure residents of The Empire State are properly insuring their cars against hurricanes, the founders of New York Motor Insurance, a New York car insurance brokerage firm, have just posted a new article to their website titled "How to Insure Your Car Against Hurricane Damage in New York State."

To read the new article in its entirety, please visit https://www.newyorkmotorinsurance.com/blog/hurricane-damage-car-insurance-new-york/.

As the article points out, while drivers in New York State are legally required to carry liability coverage, a standard policy will not include hurricane coverage. This is because insurance is typically designed to cover costs that are associated with third-party injuries or damages that were the driver's fault.

"With that said, there are auto insurance policies that will cover the damages that occur in a hurricane," the article noted, adding that for New York residents who want to protect themselves from storm damage, they will need to purchase a collision or comprehensive policy.

"Comprehensive auto insurance covers damages that are deemed 'acts of God', or other events that are not the result of driving your vehicle into something else. Hurricanes are considered an 'act of God' because there is no way to predict or control them."

A comprehensive vehicle insurance policy will cover the cost of different types of hurricane-related damage, including broken windows, dented doors and corroded metal.

While anybody in the state of New York should consider insuring their vehicle against hurricane damage, the article points out that this is especially important for residents of coastal areas like the North and South shores of Long Island.

