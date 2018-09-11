Be The Match BioTherapies :® Strengthens International Network to Provide Global Support for Cell and Gene Therapy Companies

Collaboration with Cellex Cell Professionals to Support International Standardization of the Cell Therapy Industry

Experienced Apheresis Network Manager Petr Machalik Appointed as Organization’s International Collection Network Manager

Be The Match BioTherapies®, an organization offering solutions for companies developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies, today announced the initiation of a new international partnership with Cellex Cell Professionals and the appointment of an International Collection Network Manager, Petr Machalik.

Through this collaboration with Cellex Cell Professionals, a Germany-based full service provider in the cell and gene therapy industry specializing in stem cell collections and cell therapy research, Be The Match BioTherapies aims to support the international standardization of the cell therapy industry. Under the agreement, Be The Match BioTherapies will partner to develop and deploy an international cell collection network, and to create and implement standards to ease the burden on the apheresis and collection infrastructure across Europe.

“After years of good cooperation with the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match®, we are proud to support Be The Match BioTherapies as well to advance an international collection network with the intention to build a base for all needs concerning cell therapies in Europe,” said Sabine Schoeffel-Weiss, senior associate business development, Cellex Cell Professionals.

To further build its global presence, Be The Match BioTherapies appointed Machalik as international collection network manager. Machalik brings strong experience managing international apheresis networks, including his previous role as lead apheresis network manager for Sotio, a European company developing cellular immunotherapies. In his new position, Machalik will be responsible for onboarding new collection centers, developing and managing complex international relationships, and maintaining an effective and stable collection center network for clients of Be The Match BioTherapies.

“We have long worked with organizations worldwide to help bring treatments to patients with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. We are excited to add Petr to our team, as the international collection network manager, to strengthen and grow our collection center network,” said Julie Smolich, senior vice president, Product Delivery and Development, Be The Match BioTherapies. “Growing our global partner network is an important step towards our goal of building international standards to guide the development of cell and gene therapies. We look forward to working with our partners at Cellex to accelerate the development of international standards that will ease the growing strain on apheresis centers and transplant centers, and help ensure high-quality starting material so that patients can have the best outcomes possible.”

About Be The Match BioTherapies

Be The Match BioTherapies partners with global cell and gene therapy organizations to develop and deliver high-quality, consistent and compliant therapies to more patients in need. Built on the foundation established over the last 30 years by NMDP/Be The Match, the organization has unparalleled experience managing more than 86,000 cell therapies. Its cell therapy supply chain delivery for autologous and allogeneic therapies is enabled by high-touch, personalized case management and MatchSource®, a fully integrated supply chain software platform. By leveraging deep experience in cell sourcing and collection, Be The Match BioTherapies provides cells consented for research, clinical or commercial use, and access to an expansive network of apheresis and cell collection centers. Through a research partnership with the CIBMTR®, Be The Match BioTherapies can support clinical research studies of all sizes and collect patient outcomes at the time points required by regulatory authorities. For more information, please visit www.BeTheMatchBioTherapies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005195/en/