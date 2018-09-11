Be The Match BioTherapies :® Strengthens International Network to Provide Global Support for Cell and Gene Therapy Companies

Be
The Match BioTherapies®, an organization offering solutions for
companies developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies, today
announced the initiation of a new international partnership with Cellex
Cell Professionals and the appointment of an International Collection
Network Manager, Petr Machalik.
Through this collaboration with Cellex Cell Professionals, a
Germany-based full service provider in the cell and gene therapy
industry specializing in stem cell collections and cell therapy
research, Be The Match BioTherapies aims to support the international
standardization of the cell therapy industry. Under the agreement, Be
The Match BioTherapies will partner to develop and deploy an
international cell collection network, and to create and implement
standards to ease the burden on the apheresis and collection
infrastructure across Europe.
“After years of good cooperation with the National Marrow Donor Program®
(NMDP)/Be The Match®, we are proud to support Be The Match BioTherapies
as well to advance an international collection network with the
intention to build a base for all needs concerning cell therapies in
Europe,” said Sabine Schoeffel-Weiss, senior associate business
development, Cellex Cell Professionals.
To further build its global presence, Be The Match BioTherapies
appointed Machalik as international collection network manager. Machalik
brings strong experience managing international apheresis networks,
including his previous role as lead apheresis network manager for Sotio,
a European company developing cellular immunotherapies. In his new
position, Machalik will be responsible for onboarding new collection
centers, developing and managing complex international relationships,
and maintaining an effective and stable collection center network for
clients of Be The Match BioTherapies.
“We have long worked with organizations worldwide to help bring
treatments to patients with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
We are excited to add Petr to our team, as the international collection
network manager, to strengthen and grow our collection center network,”
said Julie Smolich, senior vice president, Product Delivery and
Development, Be The Match BioTherapies. “Growing our global partner
network is an important step towards our goal of building international
standards to guide the development of cell and gene therapies. We look
forward to working with our partners at Cellex to accelerate the
development of international standards that will ease the growing strain
on apheresis centers and transplant centers, and help ensure
high-quality starting material so that patients can have the best
outcomes possible.”
About Be The Match BioTherapies
Be The Match BioTherapies
partners with global cell and gene therapy organizations to develop and
deliver high-quality, consistent and compliant therapies to more
patients in need. Built on the foundation established over the last 30
years by NMDP/Be The Match, the organization has unparalleled experience
managing more than 86,000 cell therapies. Its cell therapy supply chain
delivery for autologous and allogeneic therapies is enabled by
high-touch, personalized case management and MatchSource®,
a fully integrated supply chain software platform. By leveraging deep
experience in cell sourcing and collection, Be The Match BioTherapies
provides cells consented for research, clinical or commercial use, and
access to an expansive network of apheresis and cell collection centers.
Through a research partnership with the CIBMTR®, Be The Match
BioTherapies can support clinical research studies of all sizes and
collect patient outcomes at the time points required by regulatory
authorities. For more information, please visit www.BeTheMatchBioTherapies.com.
