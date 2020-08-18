Beachbody Super Trainer And Nutrition Expert Autumn Calabrese Refuses To Let Personal Struggles Hold People Back From Success In New Book

New book titled Lose Weight Like Crazy: Even If You Have A Crazy Life details how her personal journey helped develop her breakthrough healthy approach to weight loss

Life can be brutal. You’re going to encounter obstacles. You may be told you’re not good enough, don’t have what it takes. But if you keep going, you can do it – including weight loss – no matter how crazy your life is. Beachbody Super Trainer and creator of the hit fitness and nutrition programs 21 Day Fix and The Ultimate Portion Fix, Autumn Calabrese believes the one thing holding people back from achieving their goals is their own ability to turn setbacks into opportunities.

That’s the unique message in her highly anticipated book “Lose Weight Like Crazy: Even If You Have A Crazy Life,” which officially debuts today. Readers can expect the proven approach to achieve incredible weight loss and fitness with her 30-day plan that shares all-new strategies to overcome excuses, find motivation, and stay in control — even when circumstances seem crazy. But by sharing the personal struggles that shaped her career and approach, she intends to help people overcome excuses by becoming fierce, self-sufficient powerhouses.

“We all have these moments in our life that feel like insurmountable setbacks, but how we choose to navigate these situations is all that stands in our way of learning, growing and creating positive, lasting change,” said Autumn Calabrese. “Like everyone else, I’ve faced tremendous disappointments that deflated my self-confidence. But by choosing to turn what felt like a “failure” into a “redirection” I’ve been able to transform my life over and over again. And for the last 8 years, I’ve been exploring how my own experience can help other people succeed. And for the first time, I’m sharing it all in this book.”

Alongside Ms. Calabrese’s personal story and strategies, “Lose Weight Like Crazy” includes a detailed eating plan with over 20 brand new perfectly-portioned and delicious recipes, simple and easy to follow workouts plus lifetime digital access to those workouts on video for free. Readers will learn to meal plan, control portion size without deprivation, and how to replace unhealthy sugary processed foods that trigger cravings with healthy alternatives that are shockingly tasty.

But what’s most unique is how those strategies are woven into a self-help approach that will feel like a flashes of insight for anyone who doubts they can succeed. Topics include:

- You can’t start the next chapter of your life if you keep reliving the past

- How to find your strength after losing your confidence

- Everything you ever wanted is on the other side of fear

- If you are searching for the one special person who will change your life, look in the mirror

“I’ve shared things in this book that my closest friends don’t know,” says Calabrese. “I’ve smashed the façade that I was ‘a natural born Super Trainer’ and risked showing the truth; that I struggle just like everyone else. But my hope is that “Lose Weight Like Crazy Even If You Have A Crazy Life” will show people that they have what it takes, they are in control, and with the right tools and mindset they can achieve anything.”

“Lose Weight Like Crazy: Even If You Have A Crazy Life” is now available for purchase nationwide at Amazon.com and all other major book retailers. To learn more about Beachbody On Demand, Autumn Calabrese or her hit programs 21 Day Fix and The Ultimate Portion Fix, please visit BeachbodyOnDemand.com.

About Autumn Calabrese

Autumn Calabrese was a Midwest girl who has gone from living paycheck to paycheck as a personal trainer to being a fitness and nutrition mogul and the most viewed “Super Trainer” on the Beachbody On Demand platform with over 140 million views. Autumn’s first programs for Beachbody were 21 Day Fix® and follow-up 21 Day Fix Extreme®. She revolutionized the Beachbody fitness model with her simple approach to portion control. Next for Autumn on her journey to help people lead healthy, fulfilling lives was a functional body-sculpting program, The Masters Hammer and Chisel®, where she collaborated with bodybuilder Sagi Kalev. Soon after she created the cardio dance program, Country Heat®! Her wildly successful cookbook, FIXATE™, based on the success of the nutrition Autumn created in 21 Day Fix, sold over 500,000 copies and led to her cooking show by the same name, a healthy cooking series by Autumn and her chef brother, Bobby Calabrese, that features simple, delicious, recipes, all perfectly portion-controlled – streaming only on Beachbody On Demand. Other programs include 80 Day Obsession, and the upcoming 9 Week Control Freak, due in December 2020.

About The Beachbody Company

The Beachbody Company, a worldwide leader in health and fitness headquartered in Santa Monica, California, was founded in 1998 by Carl Daikeler and Jon Congdon with the mission to help people achieve their goals and enjoy healthy, fulfilling lives. The Beachbody Company's formula of world-class fitness, nutrition, motivation and support has proven again and again to deliver results for its customers. For more information please visit Beachbody.com or BeachbodyOnDemand.com.

