Beachbody : Tops Two Million Subscribers as Fitness Streaming Continues to Surge

04/29/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Record growth coincides with launch of new BODgroups platform that helps people stay motivated, accountable and connected

Beachbody, a market leader of at-home workouts that combines fitness, meal planning, and peer support, has announced that its Beachbody On Demand streaming platform has surpassed two million subscribers.

Amid an unprecedented change in consumer workout habits, Beachbody On Demand has experienced record streaming volume since mid-March. The platform experienced its highest streaming week of all-time for the sixth consecutive time during the week of April 20th, as nearly one million subscribers logged in to view 4.8 million videos.

Beachbody On Demand reached its highest ever total of simultaneous views on April 27th at 7:27 am PT, as 31,113 subscribers streamed its on-demand content. Workouts from the platform’s most popular program in 2020 – Morning Meltdown 100 – were viewed an average of 84,000 times per day and a total of nearly 590K times just last week.

“We have created a vast portfolio of the most engaging and effective fitness and nutrition content over the last 21 years and have seen several evolutions, but we have always maintained a holistic approach to losing weight, getting fit, and getting healthy,” said Beachbody co-founder and CEO Carl Daikeler. “The metrics are exciting because the more people engage with the content, the better their results, and the better their results, the more people engage with the content. It’s a virtuous cycle.”

The 2MM subscriber milestone coincides with the launch of BODgroups, Beachbody’s new social media platform that helps people connect to stay motivated and accountable, with a welcome escape from noise of politics and pandemics that’s otherwise unavoidable. Each BODgroup is run by a Coach who uses the platform to support other people who are engaged in the same Beachbody program as them. BODgroups enhances the Beachbody On Demand app experience by enabling subscribers to access their workouts from the group, track their workouts and nutrition, update their biometrics like weight and measurements and stay engaged with their Coach and group community – all in one place. Studies show that people are more likely to stick to a new workout plan (or with healthier habits in general) when they have an accountability partner.

With a catalog of 2,192 videos, including workouts from trainers like Autumn Calabrese, Shaun T, Tony Horton, Joel Freeman and Jericho Matthews, as well as recipe and meal planning nutritional videos, Beachbody On Demand offers subscribers on-demand access for a $99 annual fee.

About Beachbody

Beachbody, a worldwide leader in health and fitness headquartered in Santa Monica, California, was founded in 1998 by Carl Daikeler and Jon Congdon with the mission to help people achieve their goals and enjoy healthy, fulfilling lives. Beachbody's formula of world-class fitness, nutrition, motivation and support has proven again and again to deliver results for its customers. For more information please visit Beachbody.com or BeachbodyOnDemand.com.


© Business Wire 2020
