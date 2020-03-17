Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beachhead Solutions Offering MSPs and Their Clients Free Temporary Licenses to Accommodate Surge in Remote Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced MSPs can add free licenses to their current SimplySecure license allocation to address the sudden surge of remote workers. The free license offer can be used for MSPs’ own employees and/or for their clients and their employees.  Many of these devices have not been used for remote work-related activity and therefore have not been exposed to the same level of organizational security risk as they now are under these new circumstances.

The free SimplySecure licenses are valid for the remainder of March, April, and May. Beachhead will review the status of the outbreak and extend as necessary. MSPs should take the following actions to quickly receive their additional licenses:

  1. Submit their request to support@beachheadsolutions.com and channelteam@beachheadsolutions.com with the number of licenses needed. If more than a 20% addition of free licenses is needed, Beachhead will likely accommodate this request.
  2. Indicate which clients the licenses are for (as named in the SimplySecure console).
  3. If the licenses are no longer needed after May, MSPs can simply remove them from the SimplySecure console.

“We’ve begun getting requests from MSPs for temporary SimplySecure licenses to accommodate employees (both their own and their clients’) that are being encouraged to work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Cam Roberson, VP Sales & Channel Development, Beachhead Solutions. “We’d begun informally granting these licenses for free and would like to extend this offer throughout this uncertain time.”

About Beachhead Solutions

Beachhead Solutions delivers cloud-based data security and encryption – built for seamless MSP portfolio integration – through its robust SimplySecure for MSPs™ platform. From a single multi-tenanted console, MSPs can enforce encryption and remote data access control for clients’ Windows and Mac PCs, iOS and Android phones &amp; tablets, USB storage devices, and Windows Servers. With features including remote data wipe and quarantine – as well as full monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities – MSPs use the Beachhead platform to deliver Compliance- as-a-Service, helping them win (and keep) more client business.

Contact
Kyle Peterson
kyle@clementpeterson.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:11aINTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : NSE Abeokuta Inducts New Members, Honours Distinguished Personalities
AQ
09:11aAXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Smithworks Partners Axa Mansard To Promote Corporate Performance
AQ
09:11aMODERNA : Coronavirus Vaccine Starts Clinical Trial In US Today
AQ
09:11aKENYA AIRWAYS : E-commerce sector takes Coronavirus hit
AQ
09:11aMIDIGATOR : and ClearSale Join Forces to Stop Chargebacks
BU
09:10aALBA AIMS TO MEET ITS 2020 OBJECTIVES : strong focus on Safety, Production and Cost
PU
09:10aPACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – A Robinson
PU
09:10aKASASA : 's Insights Demonstrate the Importance of Maximizing Channels in a Digital Marketing Program
BU
09:10aCONSILIO : and KLDiscovery Partner to Provide On-Site Collections During COVID-19 Concerns
BU
09:10aPURE Bioscience's PURE® Hard Surface Disinfectant Added to EPA's COVID-19 Disinfectant List
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
4Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices
5RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group