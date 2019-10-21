Log in
Beachhead Solutions Releases New Version of SimplySecure for MSPs, the Built-for-MSP Device Encryption Automation and Management Platform

10/21/2019 | 01:01am EDT

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the 6.5 release of SimplySecure for MSPs. Beachhead’s encryption and access control technology trusted by MSPs around the world, SimplySecure for MSPs allows its partners to easily enforce and manage device security on their clients’ PCs, Macs, USB storage devices, mobile phones, tablets, and servers. The expanded platform brings a host of new features to MSPs seeking to offer encryption-as-a-service to their customers and win new business.

Beachhead is making the announcement at DattoCon 2019, EMEA’s largest MSP-focused event.

MSPs’ customers are under continual pressure to ensure data is properly safeguarded under the GDPR mandate. Thorough encryption of customers’ personal and sensitive data is advocated by the data privacy regulators throughout Europe charged with enforcing GDPR compliance – including from the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office, who advises “an encryption policy that governs how and when you implement encryption.”

“We continue to support MSPs across EMEA with built-for-MSP security solutions that help them grow their business by unlocking new revenue potential through security automation, remote access control, and enhanced compliance with GDPR, Cyber Essentials and others – especially when MSPs’ clients have lost or stolen devices,” said Amit Parbhucharan, General Manager for EMEA, Beachhead Solutions.

One of the primary feature upgrades included in SimplySecure 6.5 is stronger and simpler management of BitLocker encryption. Importantly, MSPs can now automate BitLocker deployment in mixed environments where MSP clients have an inventory of PCs and servers that may or may not have TPM chips initialised in the BIOS. BitLocker deployment and support challenges continue to be hidden costs for MSPs; streamlining management regardless of MSP client device inventories and BitLocker activations is a significant asset offered by SimplySecure 6.5.

Additional key upgrades in SimplySecure for MSPs 6.5 include:

  • Improved and streamlined deployment, as well as better management capabilities of FileVault on Macs, EFS on Windows, and BitLocker on Windows;
  • Additional security control for USB storage devices;
  • Upgraded computer risk and encryption status monitoring capabilities;
  • Console UI improvements;
  • Improvements for agent deployments via any RMM tool.

Beachhead will also release its integration module for Datto Autotask PSA with the 6.5 update – available to all MSP customers – which provides added value for event alerting, automated ticketing, and integrated billing data for service/contract billing. These feature additions are all aimed at boosting MSP productivity for those using Datto’s Autotask PSA platform, and there will be no additional charge for this module.

Following the DattoCon Paris conference and SimplySecure 6.5, Beachhead Solutions and Datto next plan to integrate SimplySecure for MSPs with Datto RMM, the cloud-based remote monitoring and management platform that enables MSPs to scale and improve service delivery operations.

About Beachhead Solutions

Beachhead Solutions delivers cloud-based data security and encryption – built for seamless MSP portfolio integration – through its robust SimplySecure for MSPs TM platform. From a single multi-tenanted console, MSPs can enforce encryption and remote data access control for clients’ Windows and Mac PCs, iOS and Android phones &amp; tablets, USB storage devices, and Windows Servers. With features including remote data wipe and quarantine – as well as full monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities – MSPs use the Beachhead platform to deliver Compliance- as-a-Service, helping them win (and keep) more client business.
datto.com.

Press Contact
Kyle Peterson
kyle@clementpeterson.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
