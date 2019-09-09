Log in
Beacon Healthcare System :s' Pamela Cleveland Joins Faculty for Medicare Advantage Compliance and Audit Readiness Forum Oct. 28-30 in Florida

09/09/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Pamela Cleveland, chief compliance officer and vice president of compliance product strategy for Beacon Healthcare Systems, has been named to the faculty of the 2nd Annual Medicare Advantage Compliance and Audit Readiness Forum, to be held Oct. 28-30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Sponsored by Insight Network Exchange, the conference provides a series of roundtables, panel discussions and educational sessions all designed to provide participants the information and road-tested tips they need to assure that their health plan remains compliant and audit ready.

At the conference, Cleveland will facilitate a roundtable discussion on universe management. “CMS requires health plans to provide a lot of data from various departments during audits, and plans often struggle with interpreting what CMS is looking for and how to capture it for reporting,” said Cleveland. “Universes are the file layouts as to how this data needs to be provided to CMS. The session I am facilitating will help attendees better understand this important topic and provide suggestions on how to best provide CMS with what they are looking for.”

Cleveland brings to her facilitator role extensive experience in implementing effective Medicare Advantage compliance programs and multilayered awareness of CMS policies and regulations. At Beacon, Cleveland oversees the company’s Virtual Compliance Manager (VCM), the only solution in the industry to provide a state-of-the-art compliance, analytics, monitoring, and regulatory guidance-tracking and routing capabilities. With separate modules for guidance, audit workflow and automated monitoring, VCM is the only solution to provide real-time auditing and monitoring of transactional data that allows a health plan the opportunity to correct and address issues immediately.

The Oct. 28-30 conference will be held at the Embassy Suites Hotel by Hilton in Fort Lauderdale. Further information and registration information may be obtained at https://insightxnetwork.com/healthcare-conferences/medicare-advantage-compliance-audit-readiness-forum/.

Beacon Healthcare Systems is home to the healthcare industry’s leading compliance and risk management technologies, providing health plans of all sizes and sponsorships with customizable and scalable SaaS (Service as a Software) solutions that ensure accountability, accuracy and operational efficiency. With a focus on appeals, grievances, compliance and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn to when they are looking for a trusted, experienced partner who can help them reduce costs, grow revenue and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a technology center located in Austin, Texas. beaconhcs.com.


© Business Wire 2019
