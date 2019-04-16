Log in
Beacon Healthcare Systems : Taps Pamela Cleveland as Vice President, Compliance Product Strategy

04/16/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

Pamela Cleveland, J.D., has been appointed vice president of compliance product strategy for Beacon Healthcare Systems, effective immediately. Beacon is home to the healthcare industry’s leading compliance and risk management technologies.

In her new role Cleveland will oversee the next generation of the company’s Virtual Compliance Manager (VCM), the only solution in the industry to provide a state-of-the-art compliance, analytics, monitoring, and regulatory guidance-tracking and routing capabilities. With separate modules for guidance, audit workflow and automated monitoring, VCM is the only solution to provide real-time auditing and monitoring of transactional data that allows a health plan the opportunity to correct and address issues immediately.

“I have had the pleasure of co-presenting with Pam at multiple conferences through the years and am thrilled to have someone with her experience and outstanding reputation join the Beacon team at this important time in our history,” said Beacon Founder and CEO Ken Stockman. “Pam is the ideal person to help us further enhance our industry-leading compliance modules and update our system’s metrics as CMS requirements are updated so as to ensure that all of our health plan clients remain audit ready at all times.”

Prior to joining Beacon, Cleveland served as the lead for the Medicare Advantage compliance program at Medical Mutual of Ohio. There she was responsible for creating and implementing an effective compliance program for a new Medicare Advantage product and also headed multiple successful challenges to CMS regulations that resulted in more than $16 million in savings to the organization. Cleveland’s extensive industry experience also includes implementing a new and effective compliance program at Scott and White Health Plan in Texas and serving as the regional compliance privacy and security officer for the Ohio Region of Kaiser Permanente.

Beacon Healthcare Systems Inc. is taking the lead in providing customizable SaaS (Service as a Software) healthcare solutions, ensuring greater accountability, accuracy and operational efficiency for health plans. The company’s core focus is to empower health plans and managed care plans serving Medicare, and related markets, to succeed in operations, risk management and compliance through monitoring and management software technology solutions.

In addition to its VCM product, Beacon offers the most efficient and effective appeals and grievances solution (Virtual Appeals Manager) on the market, allowing complete control and transparency of cases from intake to review. Also available through Beacon is its Virtual Incidents Manager, a fully configurable technology that allows for proactively identifying risks and trends, closing operational performance gaps and monitoring all compliance events in real time.

Founded in 2011, Beacon is a privately held California-based company with a technology center located in Austin, Texas. beaconhcs.com


© Business Wire 2019
