Beacon Healthcare Systems : Taps Pamela Cleveland as Vice President, Compliance Product Strategy

Pamela Cleveland, J.D., has been appointed vice president of compliance
product strategy for Beacon Healthcare Systems, effective immediately.
Beacon is home to the healthcare industry’s leading compliance and risk
management technologies.
In her new role Cleveland will oversee the next generation of the
company’s Virtual Compliance Manager (VCM), the only solution in the
industry to provide a state-of-the-art compliance, analytics,
monitoring, and regulatory guidance-tracking and routing capabilities.
With separate modules for guidance, audit workflow and automated
monitoring, VCM is the only solution to provide real-time auditing and
monitoring of transactional data that allows a health plan the
opportunity to correct and address issues immediately.
“I have had the pleasure of co-presenting with Pam at multiple
conferences through the years and am thrilled to have someone with her
experience and outstanding reputation join the Beacon team at this
important time in our history,” said Beacon Founder and CEO Ken
Stockman. “Pam is the ideal person to help us further enhance our
industry-leading compliance modules and update our system’s metrics as
CMS requirements are updated so as to ensure that all of our health plan
clients remain audit ready at all times.”
Prior to joining Beacon, Cleveland served as the lead for the Medicare
Advantage compliance program at Medical Mutual of Ohio. There she was
responsible for creating and implementing an effective compliance
program for a new Medicare Advantage product and also headed multiple
successful challenges to CMS regulations that resulted in more than $16
million in savings to the organization. Cleveland’s extensive industry
experience also includes implementing a new and effective compliance
program at Scott and White Health Plan in Texas and serving as the
regional compliance privacy and security officer for the Ohio Region of
Kaiser Permanente.
Beacon Healthcare Systems Inc. is taking the lead in providing
customizable SaaS (Service as a Software) healthcare solutions, ensuring
greater accountability, accuracy and operational efficiency for health
plans. The company’s core focus is to empower health plans and managed
care plans serving Medicare, and related markets, to succeed in
operations, risk management and compliance through monitoring and
management software technology solutions.
In addition to its VCM product, Beacon offers the most efficient and
effective appeals and grievances solution (Virtual Appeals Manager) on
the market, allowing complete control and transparency of cases from
intake to review. Also available through Beacon is its Virtual Incidents
Manager, a fully configurable technology that allows for proactively
identifying risks and trends, closing operational performance gaps and
monitoring all compliance events in real time.
Founded in 2011, Beacon is a privately held California-based company
with a technology center located in Austin, Texas. beaconhcs.com
