Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beam Therapeutics : and Bio Palette Announce Exclusive License Agreements for Base Editing Technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Bio Palette licenses base editing intellectual property to Beam Therapeutics for use in human therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics licenses base editing intellectual property to Bio Palette for use in microbiome-related therapeutics in Asia

Beam Therapeutics and Bio Palette today announced an exclusive cross-license agreement around each companies’ base editing intellectual property.

Bio Palette, a Japanese biotechnology company, is developing new genome editing technologies for use in various fields, including agriculture and the microbiome. Bio Palette has licensed base editing intellectual property from Kobe University, which was invented by Drs. Keiji Nishida and Akihiko Kondo.

Beam Therapeutics, a U.S.-based biotechnology company, is developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam has licensed its foundational base editing intellectual property from Harvard University, the Broad Institute, MIT and Editas Medicine across multiple base editing platforms.

Under the terms of its agreement with Beam, Bio Palette is granting Beam an exclusive license to develop Bio Palette’s intellectual property in the field of human therapeutics, with the exception of rights to microbiome related therapeutics in Asia, which are retained by Bio Palette. In addition, Beam is granting Bio Palette an exclusive license to IP from its foundational license agreements to develop microbiome-related therapeutics in Asia. In order to strengthen the competitive position of both Parties, the Parties intend to work together to leverage Bio Palette’s experience and expertise in Japan. Bio Palette agrees to assist Beam in developing relationships in Japan, and to advise on Beam’s business development strategy in Japan.

“We are very pleased to enter into this strategic cross-licensing agreement with Bio Palette, with both parties benefiting in our respective areas of base editing expertise. This agreement further strengthens our leadership position in developing base editing for human therapeutics, and will enable Beam to take advantage of Bio Palette’s unique and valuable expertise in Japan,” said John Evans, CEO of Beam Therapeutics.

“Base editing is an important potential therapeutic approach in the microbiome. As we are both pioneers in base editing, Beam Therapeutics is a natural partner for Bio Palette as we continue to enhance our focus on the development of microbiome-based therapeutics, and to be a global leader in this field,” said Prof. Akihiko Kondo, director of Bio Palette.

Financial terms of the agreement include an undisclosed upfront payment to Bio Palette from Beam, an equity position in Beam by Bio Palette, and royalties from sales of commercialized products by Beam or Bio Palette to the other party.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics is developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Founded by leading scientists in CRISPR gene editing, Beam is pursuing therapies for serious diseases using its proprietary base editing technology, which can make precise edits to single base pairs in DNA and RNA. Beam is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For additional information, visit www.BeamTx.com.

About Bio Palette

Bio Palette was set up to commercialize its unique base editing technologies licensed from Kobe University. Bio Palette is pursuing business collaborations globally, focusing on the field of microbiome therapeutics, agriculture, or microbes. Bio Palette is located in Kobe City, Japan.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:35aHBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
TE
12:29aASX : MGE - Quarterly Portfolio Disclosure - 31 March 2019
PU
12:29aLLOYDS BANKING : Business confidence falls for first time in three months
PU
12:24aFAR EAST : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
12:24aJUPITER MINES : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Priyank Thapliyal
PU
12:24aJUPITER MINES : CEO Increases Stake in Jupiter
PU
12:20a361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : ° Wins Best IR Company (Small cap) and Two Other Awards at the HKIRA Investor Relations Awards
PU
12:20aSilver One to Commence Trading on OTCQB Marketplace
NE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aTHANH NAM CONSTRUCTION AND INVESTMENT JSC : Cotana Group implemented a resort real estate project in Hue
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
4Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
5GAP : GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 11%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About