Beamr : Makes Content-Adaptive Bitrate Solution Available to Video Developers As Discrete Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamr is showcasing at NAB 2019; silicon accelerated CABR with integration to the Intel HW encoder through Intel's Media SDK. CABR is the technology name for Content-Adaptive Bitrate, Beamr's foundational technology which is deployed by tier-one OTT and PayTV service providers to deliver the highest quality video at the lowest bitrate possible to millions of subscribers. CABR works in a closed-loop, at the frame level, to guarantee video quality is never compromised while reducing the target bitrate by as much as 30% or more.

By leveraging ten years of research and development, resulting in 44 granted patents to date, silicon accelerated CABR allows Beamr to complete its original mission to optimize the network which has become overrun with video. The Beamr CABR SDK enables video engineers to utilize the efficiency of silicon encoders to create massively scalable consumer device, cloud, and edge encoding solutions which balance encoder/density and performance, with bitrate efficiency.

With a silicon powered CABR solution, video distributors and 5G mobile services can use MEC (multi-access edge computing) to meet the density, cost, and bandwidth efficiency needed for high volume applications like cloud multi-user gaming, 5G connected autonomous cars, low latency live sports streaming, AR/VR, or any use case where high video quality at low bitrate is needed. For video app and platform developers, silicon accelerated CABR allows new product frontiers for demanding applications like video editing and publishing on the latest generation of mobile devices, tablets, and desktop computers.

"Silicon accelerated CABR encoding opens new opportunities with unprecedented TCO for mobile, edge, and cloud applications," comments Eli Lubitch, President, Beamr. "The industry has enjoyed significant advances in software encoding codecs and tools, yet the pace of video growth is expanding faster than the availability of CPUs, causing silicon encoding solutions using GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs to come back into focus. With the work that we are doing on silicon, the gap between the high performance of hardware encoders, and the complexity of advanced algorithms like CABR, is now closed."

Beamr's content-adaptive encoding technology is coming first to the Intel platform while being offered as a license for integration with 3rd-party silicon encoders that support common video encoding standards such as H.264, HEVC, VP9, and AV1. Using the Beamr CABR SDK allows for the first time, silicon video cores, integrated with CABR, to match the quality and bitrate performance of software encoders at a channel density that is unachievable by software only solutions. Developers incorporating CABR into GPU, FPGA, and hardware-based systems can fit hundreds of channels on a single board without compromising quality or TCO.

For a personal demonstration of CABR powered by the Intel Graphics Technology GPU, video engineers, and operations executives are encouraged to meet with the Beamr team in Las Vegas April 8th to April 11th 2019 at the NAB show in Beamr's booth #SU8902.

About Beamr

Beamr serves the world's top PayTV and OTT video service providers as the leading designer and developer of content-adaptive encoding and optimization solutions that enable high quality, performance, and new levels of bitrate efficiency for MSOs, OTT content distributors, broadcasters and video streaming platforms. Backed by 44 patents, Beamr's perceptual optimization technology extends into the codec with CABR a content-adaptive rate-control mode that enables guaranteed quality at very low bitrate. Founded in 2009, Beamr investors include Verizon Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and Disruptive.

