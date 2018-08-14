Log in
Bearing Lithium : Announces Resumption of Trading on OTCQB

08/14/2018 | 10:06am CEST

14-Aug-2018

Vancouver, British Columbia- Bearing Lithium Corp. ('Bearing' or the 'Company') (TSX Venture: BRZ) (OTCQB:BLILF) (FRANKFURT: B6K2) is pleased to announce that its shares have resumed trading on the US OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol 'BLILF'.

Furthermore, Bearing continues to trade on the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the new symbol 'B6K2'.

The revised symbols issued by the respective exchanges come as a result of the recent corporate reorganization due to the spin-out of Lions Bay Mining Corp.

Bearing continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under its existing symbol 'BRZ'.





Ann Fehr CFO & Corporate Secretary

Phone: + 1 04 262 8835

Solicitors

McCullough O'Connor Irwin LLP

Auditor

DMCL
Vancouver, BC

Transfer Agent & Registrar

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Vancouver, BC and Toronto, ON

Disclaimer

Bearing Lithium Corp. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 08:05:02 UTC
