Bearing Lithium : Announces Resumption of Trading on OTCQB

14-Aug-2018
Vancouver, British Columbia- Bearing Lithium Corp. ('Bearing' or the 'Company') (TSX Venture: BRZ) (OTCQB:BLILF) (FRANKFURT: B6K2) is pleased to announce that its shares have resumed trading on the US OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol 'BLILF'.
Furthermore, Bearing continues to trade on the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the new symbol 'B6K2'.
The revised symbols issued by the respective exchanges come as a result of the recent corporate reorganization due to the spin-out of Lions Bay Mining Corp.
Bearing continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under its existing symbol 'BRZ'.
