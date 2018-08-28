Bearing Lithium : Closes Acquisition of Additional Interest in Maricunga JV

28-Aug-2018

Vancouver, British Columbia - Bearing Lithium Corp. ('Bearing' or the 'Company') (TSX Venture: BRZ) (OTCQB:BLILF) (FRANKFURT: B6K2) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of additional interest in the Maricunga Project (the 'Project'), bringing its interest to 18.02%, as was previously announced on June 25th, 2018. Bearing acquired the additional Project interest in the Maricunga joint venture company from Minera Salar Blanco SpA, a private Chilean company. The current ownership of the Project is as follows: Lithium Power International at 51.00%, Minera Salar Blanco SpA at 30.98%, and Bearing at 18.02%.

Jeremy Poirier, Bearing's CEO and President commented: 'We are pleased to have increased our ownership in the high-grade Maricunga project. This Project represents the highest-grade and most advanced pre-production lithium brine project in Chile. We are pleased with the advancement of the Project and look forward to the tabling of the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Project by the end of the year.'