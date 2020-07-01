BearingPoint : Welcomes 11 New Partners

The management and technology consultancy continues to strengthen its position as an independent, European firm

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it has promoted 11 new Partners across Europe. The promotions underline the firm's ongoing success and growth and the ambitions defined in its Strategy 2025: put people in the center, outperform the market every year, and be in the top three in chosen areas of expertise.

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint, said, "It is a real pleasure welcoming 11 new Partners to our Partner-led firm. These promotions move us forward along our Strategy 2025. We help our people develop professionally and are building a firm that will stand strong for future generations. Even in these difficult times, we strongly believe in taking a long-term view. All of our new Partners worked hard to achieve this milestone in their career, and all of them will contribute shaping our future and creating value for our clients."

The new Partners at a glance:

Vebjørn Axelsen

Office: Oslo/Norway

With BearingPoint since: 2007

Education: Master's in Computer Science with specialization in artificial intelligence and algorithms

Areas of responsibility: Advanced Analytics and AI in Norway

"My objective is to deliver on the promise of data-driven analytics as an essential component of business improvement across industries."

Jean-Charles Chevalier

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Education: Master's in International Finance

Areas of responsibility: co-lead of the Business Strategy offerings with a focus on M&A in France

"My objective is to strengthen and accelerate the development of our Business Strategy and Transformation activities and promote our offerings related to M&A. I will also have the responsibility for the account management of Accor."

Tomas Chroust

Office: Zurich/Switzerland

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Education: Master's in international economic and business studies

Areas of responsibility: cross-industry Technology Partner, Head for Data & Analytics / Artificial Intelligence in the region Germany/Switzerland/Austria.

"My focus is on the conception, design and implementation of technology-driven digital transformation. My view is: If you really want to do something, you will find a way."

Chrystel Dierking

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2014

Education: Master's in International Finance

Areas of responsibility: Finance & Regulations

"I'm aiming to transform the Financial function for our clients towards CFO 4.0 and develop assets and IP for their performance management area. We have a strong focus on accelerating new ways of working, putting people transformation at the heart of each project."

Moritz Kauder

Office: Frankfurt/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Education: Master's in Business Informatics

Areas of responsibility: Technology with a focus on process automation & digitalization, robotization and operational excellence.

“With our Operations 4.0 approach we help our clients to make their operating models more efficient and agile, less expensive and fit for future by seizing technology.”

Patrick Kirchhof

Office: Dusseldorf/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2010

Education: Doctoral degree in Economics, Master's in Business and Information Technology

Areas of responsibility: Operations in the Automotive segment

"As a Partner in our Automotive Industry segment, I will continue to advise and support our clients on their digital transformation journey with a focus on operations. I am passionate about both innovation itself and the process of bringing it to life. Beyond that, I drive the creation and project delivery of our in-house IP-asset' Factory Navigator' designed to accelerate our clients' digitalization initiatives and optimize their production and logistics performance."

Anna Kremer

Office: Zurich/Switzerland

With BearingPoint since: 2019

Education: Master's in Business Administration

Areas of responsibility: Finance & Regulations

"I am looking forward to this great opportunity to deepen our footprint for CFO services in Switzerland. We will focus, on the one hand, on extending our SAP backbone for Accounting, Controlling, Reporting, Planning and Consolidation. On the other hand, we will be highly engaged to extend our CFO 4.0 approach, which will enable our clients to transform their Finance departments into an innovative and digitalized business partner role."

Andreas Mitter

Office: Vienna/Austria

With BearingPoint since: 2006

Education: Master's in Internet Technology & Management

Areas of responsibility: Agile Advisory and Agile Software Engineering

"As a Partner, I will do everything I can to continue to make BearingPoint the top address for management consulting and the best consultancy for Agile Transformation and Coaching."

Thomas Pinel

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2000

Education: Master's in engineering, and Master's in Business Administration

Areas of responsibility: development of our Salesforce activities

"I am looking forward to accelerating the digital transformation of our clients in a challenging business context."

Janice Spindler

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Education: Master's in Technology and Management (Hons.)

Areas of responsibility: consumer goods and retail with focus on fashion-luxury accounts

"As a Partner, I am committed to supporting our retail industry clients in their fast and efficient move towards unified commerce. I am dedicated to advancing our retail ecosystem, leveraging our technology partners and best-in-class consultants."

Reto Tomasini

Office: Zurich/Switzerland

With BearingPoint since: 2010

Education: Master's in Developmental Biology

Areas of responsibility: IEM (Industrial Equipment and Manufacturing) in Switzerland

"I aim for excellence in execution and client satisfaction, leading to long-term, mutually successful business relationships. Our manufacturing advisory in Switzerland focuses on business and IT transformations, areas of innovation within Industry 4.0, IoT and Digital Twins, as well as the promotion of our own smart software solutions and business services."

