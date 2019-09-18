Log in
BearingPoint : celebrates 10 years of success with #10DaysOfCaring

09/18/2019

The independent management and technology consultancy launched a campaign of volunteering and giving back to people, the planet, and society

BearingPoint is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a campaign to give back to what has made it a success: people, the planet, and society. The #10DaysOfCaring campaign, which is the biggest CSR campaign in the firm’s history, started on September 13. In the run of the campaign, about 150 different activities will be brought to life, ranging from planting trees and cycling to work to donating blood and volunteering for local nonprofits across its 35 offices in Europe and the US.

“People are at the heart of everything we do,” said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner of BearingPoint. “We wouldn’t be a success without the people of our firm, our clients, and the people in the communities where we work and call home. #10DaysOfCaring is about giving back, since we know that our success is a result of our people’s engagement in general and of our respect for other people, the planet and society.”

BearingPoint said its corporate and social responsibility motto is “We care!” and that #10DaysOfCaring will give greater visibility to how its people care by volunteering and making a positive impact with their ideas and time. However, the activities won’t stop after ten days. BearingPoint will use the momentum from the campaign to start new initiatives, like launching new affinity networks and to sign the UN Global Compact as a firm.

On the #10DaysOfCaring campaign website (https://walls.io/bearingpoint-10-days-of-caring), you can follow the campaign coming to life with a social media wall that captures all posts published with the hashtag #10DaysOfCaring.

About BearingPoint
BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com
Annual Report: www.bearingpoint.com/en/about-us/annual-report/
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint
Twitter: @BearingPoint


© Business Wire 2019
