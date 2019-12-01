Beats Headphones and Earbuds Cyber Monday 2019 Deals (Studio 3, Solo 3, Powerbeats Pro) Compared by Deal Answers

Beats is expected to continue their headphone and earbud sales through Cyber Monday. The discounts are substantial this year and there’s usually no better time of year to get a new pair of headphones. Deal Answers lists the best deals below:

Apple purchased Beats several yeas ago and since then the build-quality has improved. Beats headphones are leaders in wireless technology and battery life. They easily connect with Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks. This is because they have Apple’s custom W1 or H1 chip that intelligently and seamlessly switches between devices. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

The Solo3 headphones can give users up to 40 hours of battery life. Charging them for 5 minutes can provide an additional maximum of 3 hours of listening time. The Solo3s are on-ear headphones which means they rest on top of people’s ears. The larger Studio3 headphones form a full seal around the user’s ear. They have a battery life of approximately 22 hours.

The PowerBeats3 earbuds have a battery life of up to 12 hours. They are designed to not fall out during workouts because of a hook they have that wraps around the user’s ears. The PowerBeats Pro are newly released earbuds that compare favorably with the Apple Airpods. They have a battery life of up to 9 hours. The included charging case provides up to 24 hours of additional battery power.

Apple has been pushing users to adopt wireless headphones by removing audio jacks from their devices. Pretty much all devices from Beats on sale for Cyber Monday are Bluetooth this year.

Beats headphones are a premium product and they are often compared with Bose for quality and features. The pricing and availability of Beats headphone offers for Cyber Monday will vary. Supplies may also be limited. It’s a good idea to compare offers across stores to get the best deal.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005182/en/