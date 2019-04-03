Beats Unveils Powerbeats Pro: Totally Wireless, High-Performance Earphones

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) today introduces Powerbeats Pro, completely wireless earphones that deliver powerful sound for the world’s most passionate music lovers and motivated athletes. The result of a deep integration between Beats and Apple engineering, Powerbeats Pro features industry-leading battery life, advanced functionality, reliable connectivity, exceptional fit via the signature earhook design and beautiful fidelity.1

Powerbeats Pro comes in 4 colors: Ivory, Moss, Navy and Black

"Powerbeats Pro is a harmonious blend of premium sound, fit and functionality. Powerbeats are already the #1 fitness headphones in the world and they are now untethered, with all the benefits of the Apple H1 chip,” said Luke Wood, president of Beats. “No longer do you have to choose between performance and practicality—it delivers the best on both fronts.”

SOUND

Sound was the highest priority in the development of Powerbeats Pro. Completely re-engineered from the inside out, the earphones boast an upgraded linear piston driver that leverages an efficient, pressurized airflow to create a powerful acoustic response in a small package. Enhanced sound quality means incredibly low distortion and great dynamic range across the entire frequency curve.

Fit

A great solution for comfort, fit and stability was paramount to Powerbeats Pro because of its direct impact on sound delivery. To achieve the best possible fit on the widest array of ears, over 20 configurations were electronically modeled and physically tested. The result is a completely new, ergonomically angled acoustic housing that nests comfortably in the concha bowl of the ear with an off-axis nozzle. It comes with four sizes of ear tips and a redesigned, adjustable earhook—an iconic part of the Powerbeats line since its launch in 2010.

Powerbeats Pro is 23 percent smaller than its predecessor and 17 percent lighter. The lightweight design is also sweat- and water-resistant—built and reinforced for optimal performance.

FUNCTIONALITY

Powerbeats Pro features a fully functional, ambidextrous design with identical, physical volume and track controls on each earbud. This means full control over your music and phone calls, regardless of whether you use the left, right or both earbuds.

Long- and short-range optical sensors drive automatic play/pause and call handling when the earphones are placed in or removed from your ears.

Telephony

Powerbeats Pro delivers incredible voice performance for phone calls. A first for Beats, a speech-detecting accelerometer in each earbud and two beam-forming microphones per side target your voice and filter out external sounds such as wind and ambient noise. This means you can answer a quick mid-workout call at the gym with clarity and confidence.

Battery Life

Each earbud has up to 9 hours of listening time and more than 24 hours of combined playback with the magnetic closure case.2 With Fast Fuel, you get 1.5 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of charging and up to 4.5 hours after 15 minutes of charging.

No power button means no worries. Powerbeats Pro earphones power on when taken out of the case and power off (and charge) when placed inside. Motion accelerometers detect when the earphones are idle and not in use, automatically entering them into sleep mode.

CONNECTIVITY

Class 1 Bluetooth® technology offers extended range and exceptional cross-body performance, meaning fewer dropouts. Each earbud independently connects to your device, so you can choose to use one or both. For example, you might wear both earbuds while you’re running on the treadmill at the gym but prefer one earbud at the office for phone calls throughout the day. There’s a Powerbeats Pro configuration for every scenario.

Compatibility

Setup made easy. Pairing is done via the Powerbeats Pro case—simply opening the lid for the first time prompts pairing mode. Powerbeats Pro is automatically paired with any of your supported devices that are signed in to your iCloud account.3

Powerbeats Pro is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Apple H1 Chip

Simply say “Hey Siri” for voice-activated assistance without having to reach for your iPhone.4 Powered by the new Apple H1 chip, Powerbeats Pro delivers a faster and more stable wireless connection to your devices.

Pricing and Availability

Powerbeats Pro will come in Black, Ivory, Moss and Navy for $249.95 (US).

and for $249.95 (US). Availability will begin in May from apple.com and Apple Stores in the US and more than 20 additional countries and regions, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Macau, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

Additional countries and regions coming later this summer/fall.

About Beats

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) is a leading audio brand founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Through its family of premium consumer headphones, earphones and speakers, Beats has introduced an entirely new generation to the possibilities of premium sound entertainment. The brand’s continued success helps bring the energy, emotion and excitement of playback in the recording studio back to the listening experience for music lovers worldwide. Beats was acquired by Apple Inc. in July 2014.

1Compared to completely wireless stereo headphones.

2Battery life varies by use and configuration.

3Requires an iCloud account and macOS 10.14.4, iOS 12.2, watchOS 5.2 or later versions.

4Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Internet access required. Cellular data charges may apply.



Powerbeats Pro has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

© 2019 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Beats and the b logo are trademarks of Beats Electronics, LLC. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

