Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2018-2022| Product Innovation and Product Line Extension to Boost Demand| Technavio

analysts forecast the beauty and personal care market in Africa to grow
at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
The growing online retailing of beauty and personal care (BPC) products
is one of the major trends being witnessed in the beauty
and personal care market in Africa 2018-2022. Rising
urbanization, rapidly changing technologies, evolving demographics,
internet penetration, and use of smart gadgets have improved the online
shopping landscape. Vendors operating in the BPC market in Africa are
focusing on distributing their offerings through the online platform,
which is supported by advances in technology. Easy and convenient
shopping experiences, wide options of brands and products, hassle-free
product returns, easy online transactions, and cash on delivery (COD)
are some of the other factors driving this shift. Some e-retailers in
Africa include Zando, Takealot Online, and Jumia that sell a wide
variety of BPC products across different categories. Thus, these trends
are expected to help the BPC market in Africa have a positive outlook
during the forecast period.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa is the
increasing number of surgeries coupled with growing prevalence of
diseases:
Beauty and personal care market in Africa:
Product innovation and product line extension
Innovation is vital for the BPC market in Africa as the demand for
innovative products offering optimal use and functionalities is high.
The preference for BPC products that address multiple concerns within a
minimal time span is also gaining momentum. Customers, of late, are
opting for natural, instant ways of healing their problems related to
either skin or hair. To meet the evolving customer needs, vendors focus
on manufacturing innovative products. They also focus on extending their
existing product lines by introducing new BPC products, tailored to
customer requirements. A rise in the disposable income of customers is
heightening the spending power on BPC products and triggering market
growth. These BPC brands focus on differentiating themselves, based on
product quality, reliability, price point, and packaging. They also
invest in procuring innovative ingredients and technologies that can
positively impact the health and appearance of their skin and hair.
Moreover, BPC products made of natural, organic, and other innovative
and technology-driven ingredients are priced at a premium with higher
margin opportunities for the manufacturers.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cosmetics and
toiletry, “Currently, growing health consciousness and awareness of
the harmful effects of toxic chemicals used in BPC products have spurred
the demand for products with natural ingredients. Consumers in Africa
seek products that are less harsh and have low chemical composition.
Therefore, some vendors are focusing on manufacturing products without
chemical ingredients and focusing on natural and organic ingredients.”
Beauty and personal care market in Africa:
Segmentation analysis
The Beauty and personal care market in Africa research report provides
market segmentation by product (skin care products, hair care products,
color cosmetics, fragrances, other products), and by region (South
Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Kenya, rest of Africa). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
In 2017, South Africa, dominated the BPC market in Africa with a market
share of more than 31%. During the forecast period, three regions namely
Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya are expected to register similar incremental
growth of close to 0.50%, followed by the rest of Africa.
