BeautyTech App 'Portrait AI Face Journal' Renamed 'SelfE Face Analysis'

07/29/2019 | 10:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SelfE Face Analysis, formerly Portrait AI Face Journal, is an AI beautytech app that provides facial aging analysis with instant feedback on sun damage, skin firmness, facial volume, symmetry and age markers, from a selfie.

While most men and women are aware that excessive sun exposure can lead to signs of aging, few recognize facial indicators suggestive of early sun damage and understand proper tips to minimize unnecessary harm.

With the snap of a selfie, the SelfE Face Analysis app uses artificial intelligence to analyze the user's face and provide instant clinical insight from Sheena Kong, M.D., a Harvard trained cosmetic physician. If sun damage is detected, SelfE offers a customized blend of quick recommendations such as a reminder to use proper sunscreen, as well as a long-term strategy which ranges from skincare tips to professional laser treatments.

"Seeing is believing. The SelfE Face Analysis app detects damaging effects from long term sun exposure and explains them in an easy way for users to see and understand. This helps to remind both men and women to manage their sun exposure properly, especially during high intensity summer days," Dr. Kong says.

The SelfE Face Analysis app has been trained by using hundreds of thousands of images to analyze the signs of sun damage and other aging factors. Uploaded selfies are evaluated instantly over a million data points to yield a unique visual overlay, highlighting areas of relevance to sun exposure and aging. The app also offers a journal feature which allows users to monitor facial changes over time, displaying how sun exposure and other factors affect the skin.

DOWNLOAD FREE ON THE APP STORE FOR IPHONE AND IPAD
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1412143164

ABOUT DR KONG:
Co-founder of Anokai and founder of her own cosmetic clinic, Dr. Kong is a board-certified Physician with years of experience in diagnosing and providing cosmetic treatments for sun exposure using technologies such as fractional laser, Fraxel, Ultherapy, Botox and Juvederm. Contact Dr. Sheena Kong: (415) 712-0634

ABOUT ANOKAI:
A Silicon Valley based tech company delivering life-enhancing technology-charged health and beauty solutions. Founded in 2018 by AI and technology expert Tony Fotherby and cosmetic physician Dr. Sheena Kong, Anokai leverages cutting edge artificial intelligence, augmented reality technology and the latest advances in clinical medicine to educate users and empower their future beauty, health and lifestyle decisions. www.anokai.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beautytech-app-portrait-ai-face-journal-renamed-selfe-face-analysis-300891909.html

SOURCE Anokai


© PRNewswire 2019
