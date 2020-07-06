Beckman Coulter, Lenco Diagnostic Laboratories deliver more than 20,000 highly accurate COVID-19 antibody tests each week to New York City; Congressman Max Rose and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams applaud boost in testing resources

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter and Lenco Diagnostic Laboratories (Lenco), one of NYC's largest privately-owned full-service reference laboratories, today announced that the first shipment of 40,000 of Beckman Coulter's new Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody tests has arrived in New York City to help battle the COVID-19 outbreak, with 20,000 additional tests anticipated each week.



Lenco was among the first clinical labs to receive a shipment of the new Beckman Coulter SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test. The Beckman Coulter COVID-19 serology test is one of the most accurate and high-quality tests available in the U.S., and has 100% Positive Percent Agreement (sensitivity) and a confirmed 99.6% Negative Percent Agreement (specificity). The assay has been rigorously validated against more than 1,400 negative broad-based population samples to ensure the test is specific to SARS-Cov-2. The company is able to deliver more than 30 million tests per month.

Congressman Max Rose (D-Brooklyn) applauded the boost in new testing resources, stating:

"While we're making progress in our fight against the coronavirus, there's no path to re-opening our communities without quality, accurate and extensive testing. That's why I've been proud to work closely with Brooklyn's own Lenco Labs and applaud their partnership with Beckman Coulter to be the first to bring these high-quality antibody tests to New York City."

Shamiram Feinglass, M.D. MPH, Chief Medical Officer, Beckman Coulter, added:

"New York has been at the epicenter of a medical crisis unlike anything we have experienced in our country since the 1918 influenza epidemic. Because of this, New York has been top of mind for our new SARS-CoV-2 IgG serology test. We have worked tirelessly to develop what I believe is the highest quality serology test on the market, and we are excited to announce the shipment of 40,000 of these tests to Lenco Labs. Because of the high COVID-19 prevalence rate in New York City, the need to launch a high quality assay that has greater than 99% positive predictive value is critical. We're proud to be part of the solution that is helping to drive the recovery in New York and around the world."

Prior to offering the Beckman Coulter SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test to patients, Lenco conducted its own independent verification of the performance of the assay and are highly satisfied with the quality of the results.

Robert Boorstein, M.D., Ph.D, Medical Director, Lenco Diagnostics Laboratory, added:

"Lenco has been a leading provider of clinical laboratory services to residents of Brooklyn, NYC, and the tristate metropolitan area with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country. Beckman Coulter has been a trusted partner for Lenco in the provision of a full range of diagnostic services including chemistry, immunoassay, hematology, and urinalysis. We look forward to offering Beckman Coulter's SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test as we rapidly and efficiently expand testing services to patients and frontline workers. Additionally, the test will allow New Yorkers to determine if they can contribute to the fight against COVID-19 by becoming antibody donors. As New York City and the surrounding areas begin to slowly reopen, Lenco is committed to providing the highest quality tests available for patients, including those who are seeking to expand workforce testing programs. Looking ahead, as Lenco gears up to roll-out direct-to-consumer COVID-19 testing in the coming weeks, it's important that we partner with a company that has the reputation, quality, and testing accuracy like Beckman Coulter in meeting the needs of the people of New York."

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams praised the increase in new testing resources, adding:

"As our city is hopefully moving toward the 're-opening' phase of this pandemic, which will require significant resources on the ground, including PPE, testing, and contact tracing to ensure COVID-19 cases do not spike again. Now we must begin the process of rebuilding, and that begins with robust antibody testing to determine how widespread the virus is and what areas it has impacted most. I thank Lenco Labs and Beckman Coulter for their leadership in delivering these greatly needed resources to Brooklyn."

About the Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG Assay

The Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG Assay is a qualitative immunoassay that detects IgG antibodies directed to the receptor binding domain of the spike protein of the novel coronavirus that is driving the ongoing global pandemic. It is believed that these antibodies have the potential to be neutralizing antibodies and may play a role in lasting immunity. The test has a confirmed 100% Positive Percent Agreement (sensitivity) and 99.6% Negative Percent Agreement (specificity) and at 18 days post PCR confirmed positive test. The assay uses immobilized virus antigens on magnetic particles to capture IgG antibodies from patient blood or serum samples and reveals them using labeled anti-IgG antibodies. The Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG assay can be used with a variety of Beckman Coulter analyzers, including the high-throughput DxI 800 designed for large labs, to the DxI 600 for mid-sized labs and the DxCi and Access 2 analyzers for smaller labs and healthcare clinics. The assay can be seamlessly integrated into existing workflows without batch processing.

For the latest information on the Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG assay, or for more information about Beckman Coulter's commitment to the fight against COVID-19, visit: www.beckmancoulter.com/coronavirus. For more information about Lenco Diagnostic Laboratories, and its commitment to being part of the solution for COVID-19, visit: https://www.lencolab.com/covid19-antibody/.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

About Lenco:

Lenco is a full-service clinical reference laboratory offering clinical diagnostics at its best. The laboratory is renowned for excellence and expertise with Lenco's highly dedicated team of specialists in the field who possess experience, professionalism and dedication. Lenco continuously meets the needs of their physician clients and their patients and is committed to being one of the top leading laboratories in a world of rapidly advancing diagnostic technology. To learn more about Lenco, visit www.lencolab.com.

