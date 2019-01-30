Log in
Becle Announces Hiring of New President & CEO of Proximo Spirits

01/30/2019 | 11:30am EST

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Becle”) (BMV: CUERVO*) today announced the hiring and appointment of Michael Keyes as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Becle’s United States operating subsidiary, Proximo Spirits, Inc., effective February 4, 2019.

Mr. Keyes is a seasoned industry veteran, with over three decades of experience in the spirits business. Mr. Keyes comes from Brown-Forman Corporation, a global spirits company where he held several senior management positions with responsibility for sales, marketing and finance functions. In these roles, Mr. Keyes generated sustained growth in brand value, sales performance and financial results.

“Michael Keyes is a proven leader with the right skills and experience to head the group’s business efforts in the United States and Canada,” said Juan Domingo Beckmann, the Chief Executive Officer of Becle.

About Becle

Becle is a globally renowned company in the spirits industry and the world’s largest producer of tequila. Its extraordinary portfolio of over 30 spirits brands, some of them owned, some of them agency brands distributed only in Mexico, has been developed throughout the years to participate in key categories with high growth potential, serving the world’s most important alcoholic beverage markets and attending key consumer preferences and tendencies. The portfolio strength of Becle is based in the profound legacy of its iconic internally developed brands such as Jose Cuervo®, combined with complementary acquisitions such as Three Olives®, Hangar 1®, Stranahan’s®, Bushmills®, Pendleton® and Boodles®, as well as a relentless focus on innovation that during the years has created renowned brands such as 1800®, Maestro Dobel®, Centenario®, Kraken®, Jose Cuervo® Margaritas and B:oost®, among others. Some of Becle’s brands are sold and distributed in more than 85 countries.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on Becle’s current expectations and observations. Actual results obtained may vary significantly from these estimates. The information related to future performance contained in this press release should be read jointly with the risks included in the “Risk Factors” section of the Annual Report filed with the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission). This information, as well as future statements made by Becle or by any of its legal representatives, either in writing or verbally, may vary significantly from the actual results obtained. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and no assurance can be made as to the actual results obtained. Becle undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or review any of such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments and other related events.


© Business Wire 2019
