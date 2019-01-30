Becle Announces Hiring of New President & CEO of Proximo Spirits

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Becle”) (BMV: CUERVO*) today announced the
hiring and appointment of Michael Keyes as the President & Chief
Executive Officer of Becle’s United States operating subsidiary, Proximo
Spirits, Inc., effective February 4, 2019.
Mr. Keyes is a seasoned industry veteran, with over three decades of
experience in the spirits business. Mr. Keyes comes from Brown-Forman
Corporation, a global spirits company where he held several senior
management positions with responsibility for sales, marketing and
finance functions. In these roles, Mr. Keyes generated sustained growth
in brand value, sales performance and financial results.
“Michael Keyes is a proven leader with the right skills and experience
to head the group’s business efforts in the United States and Canada,”
said Juan Domingo Beckmann, the Chief Executive Officer of Becle.
About Becle
Becle is a globally renowned company in the spirits industry and the
world’s largest producer of tequila. Its extraordinary portfolio of over
30 spirits brands, some of them owned, some of them agency brands
distributed only in Mexico, has been developed throughout the years to
participate in key categories with high growth potential, serving the
world’s most important alcoholic beverage markets and attending key
consumer preferences and tendencies. The portfolio strength of Becle is
based in the profound legacy of its iconic internally developed brands
such as Jose Cuervo®, combined with complementary acquisitions such as
Three Olives®, Hangar 1®, Stranahan’s®, Bushmills®, Pendleton® and
Boodles®, as well as a relentless focus on innovation that during the
years has created renowned brands such as 1800®, Maestro Dobel®,
Centenario®, Kraken®, Jose Cuervo® Margaritas and B:oost®, among others.
Some of Becle’s brands are sold and distributed in more than 85
countries.
