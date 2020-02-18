Log in
Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. : Announces Time Change for the Fourth Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

02/18/2020 | 09:10pm EST

The conference call will be held thirty minutes earlier at 8:30 a.m. Mexico City Time on February 28, 2020

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Becle”) (BMV: CUERVO*) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2020, after the market close. The conference call will now be held at 8:30 a.m. Mexico City Time (9:30 a.m., EST) on Friday, February 28, 2020, following the release of Becle's financial results. The conference call was previously scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time (10:00 a.m., EST). Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast* of the conference call by logging on and registering directly at: https://engage.vevent.com/rt/beclesadecvao~02282020 or www.becle.com.mx.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date:

Friday, February 28, 2020

 

Time:

8:30 a.m. Mexico City Time (9:30 a.m. EST)

 

Participants:

Juan Domingo Beckmann (CEO)

 

 

Fernando Suárez (CFO)

 

Dial-in:

 

 

 

Mexico Toll-free

01 800 9269-157

 

U.S. Toll-free

1-(855) 493-3490

 

Toll/International

1-(720) 405-2153

Conference ID:

6367745

 

Webcast: https://engage.vevent.com/rt/beclesadecvao~02282020 or www.becle.com.mx.

*Those participating via webcast will be unable to participate in live Q&A

About Becle

Becle is a globally renowned company in the spirits industry and the world’s largest producer of tequila. Its extraordinary portfolio of over 30 spirits brands, some of them owned, some of them agency brands distributed only in Mexico, has been developed throughout the years to participate in key categories with high growth potential, serving the world’s most important alcoholic beverage markets and attending key consumer preferences and tendencies. The portfolio strength of Becle is based in the profound legacy of its iconic internally developed brands such as Jose Cuervo®, combined with complementary acquisitions such as Three Olives®, Hangar 1®, Stranahan’s®, Bushmills®, Pendleton® and Boodles®, as well as a relentless focus on innovation that during the years has created renowned brands such as 1800®, Maestro Dobel®, Centenario®, Kraken®, Jose Cuervo® Margaritas and B:oost®, among others. Some of Becle’s brands are sold and distributed in more than 85 countries.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on Becle’s current expectations and observations. Actual results obtained may vary significantly from these estimates. The information related to future performance contained in this press release should be read jointly with the risks included in the “Risk Factors” section of the Annual Report filed with the Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission). This information, as well as future statements made by Becle or by any of its legal representatives, either in writing or verbally, may vary significantly from the actual results obtained. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and no assurance can be made as to the actual results obtained. Becle undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or review any of such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments and other related events.


© Business Wire 2020
