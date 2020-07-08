Log in
Become a Greek legend at Springbok Casino

07/08/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Achilles Deluxe, the latest slot launch from Realtime Gaming, sees players join the Greek war hero to battle for untold riches

South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok Casino, is taking players back to the Trojan War where they join Greek warrior and hero, Achilles, as he battles for treasures and riches in the latest slot launch from Realtime Gaming.

Achilles Deluxe takes players to the heart of the war where they must fight alongside the hero for big wins. They are helped in their battle by a number of bonus features including Wilds, Scatters, Multipliers, Free Spins and a Jackpot.

Wild Free Games are triggered when three or more Wild symbols land anywhere on the reels. The player then selects one option to reveal 15, 20 or 25 Free Games. While the feature is active, all Scatter symbols are substituted for Wilds and the highest paying regular symbols.

All winnings are tripled, and the feature can be retriggered. Achilles Deluxe also boasts a Free Games bonus which is triggered when three or more Scatter symbols land anywhere on the reels. When they do, 10 Free Games are awarded and all winnings are doubled.

If that wasn’t enough, Scatter symbols pay when they appear anywhere on the gameboard and Scatter wins are first multiplied by the total bet and then added to the win line. Achilles Deluxe also includes a progressive jackpot that pays out at random during the base game.

Achilles Deluxe launches at Springbok Casino on 26 August and can be played via download, instant play, mobile and native app.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Fans of Greek mythology will love Achilles Deluxe, which celebrates that greatest Greek warrior with a game that offers plenty of action and big win potential that could see them claim untold riches.

“Free spin wins are always doubled or tripled and with a progressive jackpot that can land at any time during the base game, players could find they too become a Greek legend when playing Achilles Deluxe.”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:
About Springbok Casino:
www.springbokcasino.co.za


© Business Wire 2020
