Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce : Foster Fuels Hosts ''Spread the Warmth'' Coat Drive

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Foster Fuels Hosts 'Spread the Warmth' Coat Drive

BROOKNEAL, VA

Each location is working with a local elementary school in their area as well as Lake Christian Ministries of Smith Mountain Lake.

'We are so excited to be hosting a coat drive this year. It is a great way to engage the community and help keep the kids in the community warm as well. There are so many children in the community that go all winter without a coat. We want to help spread the warmth and this is one way to do that. Now is a great time to go through the coats and jackets in your home as the school year begins and the weather starts to get cooler,' Jennifer Bryant-Foster, Foster Fuels' Vice President of Real Estate & Sales Management says.

Foster Fuels is hosting a coat drive event called 'Spread the Warmth' at the start of the 2019 school year. The local fuel company is encouraging the community to gather any gently used, unneeded coats that may be lying around their homes. These coats will be donated to various area elementary schools selected by the company's showrooms throughout Central Virginia. Coat donations can be brought to any Foster Fuels showroom location, during normal business hours, between August 13 and October 4, 2019. To view the full list of showrooms and addresses, you can go to their website.www.fosterfuels.com/locations. Each location is working with a local elementary school in their area as well as Lake Christian Ministries of Smith Mountain Lake.

The following are the organizations that Foster Fuels is working with this season:

Brookneal Designated Organization: Sydnor Jennings and Brookneal Elementary Schools

Danville/Blairs Area Designated Organization: Chatham Elementary School

Charlottesville Designated Organization: Stone Robinson Elementary School

Forest Designated Organization: New London Academy

Huddleston Designated Organization: Lake Christian Ministries

Lovingston Designated Organization: Tye River Elementary School

Rustburg/Lynchburg Area Designated Organization: Rustburg Elementary School

For more information, you can go to fosterfuels.com. Foster Fuels encourages the community to participate in the coat drive to keep kids warm and declutter their homes by donating some unused coats.

About Foster Fuels

Family-owned and operated since 1921, Foster Fuels Inc. is committed to providing customers with the best quality products and most professional service in the industry. The company offers turnkey services and distributes many types of fuel, including propane, heating oil, diesel, and gasoline to residential, commercial, agricultural, and government contractors. Foster Fuels also offers a wide selection of Hearth & Home products, including gas logs, propane grills, tankless water heaters, and indoor and outdoor heaters that the company delivers, installs, and maintains. To learn more about Foster Fuels and its community and national involvement, visit the company website, fosterfuels.com, or follow Foster Fuels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with events and professional propane advice.

