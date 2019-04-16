Beecher Carlson Creates Risk Optimization Group; Names Jay Sampson as Executive Managing Director to Lead the Group

ATLANTA, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beecher Carlson Insurance Services, LLC (“Beecher Carlson”), a specialized large account insurance broker, has announced the creation of its Risk Optimization Group. The Risk Optimization Group has been created to help our clients and prospective clients identify, quantify, and mitigate their risks. The group will be comprised of the alternative risk, captive management, actuarial, analytics, claims, risk control, and ZOOM® teams and resources. By combining these services into one practice group, Beecher Carlson will be uniquely positioned to deliver these solutions to our clients due to its single profit center structure and collaborative team culture.



“Beecher Carlson has always been viewed as a consultative broker focused on client solutions rather than transactional insurance placements,” stated Joe Siech, Beecher Carlson’s Chief Executive Officer. “As our industry continues to progress to a more digital platform, clients will place a greater emphasis on their broker’s ability to identify, quantify, mitigate, and creatively finance their ever-changing risk profile.”

The Risk Optimization Group will be led by Jay Sampson, who has been promoted to Executive Managing Director. Sampson will be responsible for structuring the group to provide the best service and the most innovative solutions for clients. Sampson has more than 25 years of experience in corporate risk management. Prior to the promotion, Sampson was Managing Director for Beecher Carlson and was responsible for managing the teams servicing some of Beecher Carlson’s largest clients with the most complex risks.

“As we began discussing strengthening our integration and collaboration across our consulting practices, it was clear to me that Beecher Carlson had the opportunity to distinguish itself within the industry,” comments Sampson. “I am honored to lead this important initiative and to drive strategies to reduce our clients’ exposure and, ultimately, their total cost of risk.”

The following individuals will now report directly to Sampson.

Andrew Golub, Chief Analytics Officer

Carol Blaine, Managing Director, ZOOM ® Operations Leader

Operations Leader Erica Carr, Chief Claims Officer

Joey Freeman, Managing Director, Risk Control Leader

Pete Kranz, Executive Managing Director, Captive Practice Leader

Scott Hornyak, Chief Actuary, Senior Managing Director

Prior to joining Beecher Carlson, Sampson worked at another large broker for 18 years. Holding several positions during his tenure there, he spent the last several years managing the client executive practice for Atlanta, acting as the Strategic Account Manager for large clients in the southeast and managing the largest clients in the Atlanta office. He has extensive knowledge on primary and excess casualty insurance coverage and structures, property insurance, and captive utilization. Sampson began his career in the risk management department of Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan, which gave him an acute understanding of the challenges risk managers face and the need for superior service from their risk advisors.

Sampson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia with a major in Risk Management and Insurance. He also served on the advisory board for Georgia State University’s Center for Enterprise Risk Management.

