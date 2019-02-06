Log in
Beef Cuts to Love During American Heart Month

02/06/2019

MURFREESBORO, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is American Heart Month and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the month with one of the preferred proteins by Americans, beef. With a variety of lean cuts of beef available in the grocery store and on restaurant menus, you can easily enjoy beef as part of a heart-healthy diet this month and year-round!

Beef Confetti Taco Salad


“Eating for heart health doesn’t have to be complicated and it can also be delicious when extra lean beef is included! Plus, beef supplies 10 essential vitamins and minerals, including protein, zinc, iron, and B vitamins”, says Registered Dietitian, Karman Meyer with the Tennessee Beef Industry Council. “When striving for a heart-healthy diet, it’s important to include lean proteins, a variety of fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy, and whole grains throughout the day.”

In a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Penn State University researchers found that people who participated in the Beef in an Optimal Lean Diet (BOLD) study, consuming lean beef daily as a part of a heart-healthy diet, experienced a 10% decline in LDL “bad” cholesterol and still met targets for total saturated fat intake.

There are nine extra-lean beef cuts that have been certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check program, including 96% lean ground beef, sirloin tip steak, top sirloin filet, top sirloin center cut steak, and bottom round steak.

The website BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com, has twenty recipes that have been certified as meeting the criteria for a heart-healthy recipe by the American Heart Association® and include appetizing dishes such as Classic Beef Tenderloin Roast with Cranberry Drizzle, Indian Beef Flank Steak & Rice, Beef Brisket with Savory Carrots & Dried Plums, and Beef Confetti Taco Salad. For a quick weeknight meal the whole family will love, try the Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet Primavera from BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

For more information about beef as part of a heart-healthy lifestyle, visit the Nutrition section of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

