Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Keeps Sizzlin' with New Ads

DENVER, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand keeps consumers craving beef with the release of its latest drool-worthy creative digital advertisement collection – "Keep Sizzlin'".

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8571651-ncba-beef-keep-sizzlin-collection/

The new collection features beef being cooked with the following popular techniques:

Grilling

Smoking

Stir-fry

Sous Vide

Cast Iron

The new "Keep Sizzlin'" collection is inspired by the success of the original "Sizzle" video, which caught the attention of consumers by stimulating their eyes and ears with the satisfying look and sound of a juicy strip steak crackling and popping as it cooked to perfection in a cast iron skillet. The video, originally thought to be a fun "extra" on the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. YouTube page has been viewed more than 2 million times and become a fan favorite. Lasting just longer than three minutes, viewers are mesmerized, watching the video an average of two minutes and 21 seconds. More than 500,000 viewers have watched the video in its entirety.

"The original 'Sizzle' video captures the pleasure of the beef cooking experience through sight and sound," said Season Solorio, Senior Executive Director, Brand Marketing and Communications, at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "Following the success of the original video, capturing additional "sizzle" moments that create the mouthwatering experience beef-lovers crave was the next step."

In addition to providing consumers with drool-worthy content, the new advertisements have an educational component leading consumers to the cooking lessons section on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com where they can learn everything they need to cook the perfect beef meal.

"While these advertisements provide consumers with beefy inspiration, we also want to give consumers the confidence to try out these cooking techniques," said Solorio. "The new cooking lessons offer basic information on cooking techniques as well as pro tips from the chefs at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff."

The new "Keep Sizzlin'" videos will anchor the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. advertising efforts and utilize the slogan "Nicely done, beef." This new approach is meant to appeal to today's older millennial consumers by highlighting the one attribute that consumers say distinguish it from other protein options: Beef's great taste. The mouthwatering fun will continue through 2019 – so keep an eye out for more beef inspiration around the holidays.

"The success of the original 'Sizzle' video and the release of the new 'Keep Sizzlin'" collection showcases the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand and its unique ability to educate consumers while highlighting the undeniably delicious flavor of beef," said Laurie Munns, a commercial cow-calf producer from Hansel Valley, Utah and Federation Division Chairman for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "At their core, these videos exemplify Americans' love for beef and how that love can be brought to life via innovative online content."

Twenty-five years after Beef. It's What's for Dinner. first became a household brand, beef farmers and ranchers are inspiring a new generation of millennials to explore their culinary talents and share meals that satisfy, making sure beef continues to be what's for dinner.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

