This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 109.2 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.0 Values for Friday, Sep 6 Choice 108.9 Select 102.1 2019 Yearly Average Choice 103.3 (compared to 2018) Select 102.1 Write to Valena Henderson at csstat@dowjones.com