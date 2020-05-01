Beef Week 2020 roundup

Friday, 1 May, 2020

Once again, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) put together a promotional campaign to support Northern Ireland Beef Week 2020 in conjunction with The Livestock & Meat Commission.

The campaign varied from other years due to COVID-19 restrictions and was solely based on social media. We are still receiving a strong response regarding the video our members created entitled 'Proud of our beef farmers', which promotes high-quality Farm Quality Assured Beef that our farmers continue to produce throughout this pandemic.

The UFU also supported the LMC to promote an online 'Big Beef BBQ' Facebook and Instagram event. Many families took part holding their own BBQ's at home last weekend and they shared their delicious meals made from Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Beef online.

The week concluded with UFU staff and members showcasing other beef dishes they cooked over the course of the week, giving our Facebook followers more ideas for new meals they can try at home using Northern Ireland high-quality, high welfare beef.