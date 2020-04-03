Beef farmers victims of selfish tactics, says UFU

Friday, 3 April, 2020

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has accused a major beef processor and two retailers of underhand tactics and of threatening the unity and sustainability in the food supply chain that is keeping supermarket shelves well filled through the coronavirus crisis.

The UFU presidential team, said farmers were rightly angry over reports that ABP in Great Britain has supplied 400 tonnes of Polish beef to Sainsbury and Asda, at a time when our processors are telling us that market conditions are extremely difficult and producers are likely to see reduced prices. To add insult to injury, parts of the Polish industry were under investigation by the European Commission for poor hygiene practices just a few months ago.

'This is a selfish decision. There is no reason for doing this other than to make a quick profit. Farmers across the UK and Ireland are working hard to keep supplies flowing under the most difficult of circumstances. They are succeeding and there is plenty of beef available to processors and retailers. What they are doing is simply kicking farmers at these most difficult of times as part of a tactic to drive down prices. That is unfair and underhand. Those doing it deserve to be named and shamed. It equates to approximately twenty containers of beef, it has seriously undermined the commitment given by the processors to a collective approach across the supply chain,' said the UFU office bearers.

The UFU says that in the battle against coronavirus everyone is trying to play their part. It says the message from politicians is that we are all in this together to beat the virus. It says farmers are fulfilling their role by making sure that there are sufficient supplies of beef for our processors.

'We genuinely believe people appreciate the efforts of farmers. When this is over food security, quality and provenance will be a lot higher on people's agenda. There will however always be those who seek to exploit a situation for a quick profit. This is to be expected of wheeler dealers, but not of one of the biggest beef companies in Europe and of two retailers proud of their images. I would urge all involved in this trade to think again and put wider interests first - if only for the sake of their own reputations with farmers and the general public,' said the UFU presidential team.

'The whole issue leaves a very bad and bitter taste in our mouths. In a recent meeting with processors we specifically asked was non-UK beef being imported and it was categorically denied. Only for it to become apparent that this was already happening on the same day as it was being denied. What trust and respect we had for the processors and retailers has seriously eroded. Processors have recently raised the price of mince from £3 per kilo to as high as £5 per kilo in some cases. We have been consistently told in the past by our processors that 60 percent of an animal goes into manufacturing/mince. In simple maths that is quite a lot of money per animal. However, the processors desire to pull down the price of beef to the producer whilst polish beef is being imported for supermarket shelves, we are left totally dismayed. We ask the consumer to support our local small shops and butchers. We can't have processors and retailers undermining us at a time when we as farmers need to feed our nation,' said the UFU.