Beer Institute Honors August A. Busch III with Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award

06/10/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute awarded August A. Busch III with the 2019 Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award for his leadership and dedication in the beer industry and America's beer drinkers.

The award was presented at the Beer Institute's Annual Membership Meeting, which was held in St. Louis.

“August A. Busch III has dedicated his life and career to the beer industry, having served it for decades,” said Jim McGreevy, President and CEO of the Beer Institute. "Seen as ‘The Modernizer’ while he was president and CEO, August A. Busch III expanded the Budweiser brand by opening four new breweries, introduced innovations such as Bud Light and Michelob Ultra and brought the company to the global stage. The Busch family is a true American success story and an important part of why the beer industry is as dynamic as it is today. We thank him and his family for their legacy and helping make beer America’s most popular alcohol beverage.”

August A. Busch III began his career with Anheuser-Busch in 1957 in the St. Louis Malt House.  Since that time, he worked in practically every department of both the brewing and operations division. August A. Busch III was elected President of Anheuser-Busch, Inc. on February 27, 1974, and on May 8, 1975, when he succeeded his father as Chief Executive Officer; he became the fourth generation of the family to lead Anheuser-Busch. On December 1, 2006, August III retired as Chairman of the Board.  He was succeeded by his son, August A. Busch IV, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Anheuser-Busch. 

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Ramsey Cox
Beer Institute
2027372337
rcox@beerinstitute.org

