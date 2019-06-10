Beer Institute Honors August A. Busch III with Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute awarded August A. Busch III with the 2019 Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award for his leadership and dedication in the beer industry and America's beer drinkers.

The award was presented at the Beer Institute's Annual Membership Meeting, which was held in St. Louis.

“August A. Busch III has dedicated his life and career to the beer industry, having served it for decades,” said Jim McGreevy, President and CEO of the Beer Institute. "Seen as ‘The Modernizer’ while he was president and CEO, August A. Busch III expanded the Budweiser brand by opening four new breweries, introduced innovations such as Bud Light and Michelob Ultra and brought the company to the global stage. The Busch family is a true American success story and an important part of why the beer industry is as dynamic as it is today. We thank him and his family for their legacy and helping make beer America’s most popular alcohol beverage.”

August A. Busch III began his career with Anheuser-Busch in 1957 in the St. Louis Malt House. Since that time, he worked in practically every department of both the brewing and operations division. August A. Busch III was elected President of Anheuser-Busch, Inc. on February 27, 1974, and on May 8, 1975, when he succeeded his father as Chief Executive Officer; he became the fourth generation of the family to lead Anheuser-Busch. On December 1, 2006, August III retired as Chairman of the Board. He was succeeded by his son, August A. Busch IV, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Anheuser-Busch.

