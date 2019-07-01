Beer Institute Poll: 3-in-4 Americans Choose Beer to Celebrate Independence Day

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Fourth of July is traditionally the most popular holiday for beer sales in the United States. As Americans prepare to celebrate the 243rd anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Beer Institute released its latest survey showing 75 percent of Americans celebrating the Fourth of July will serve or enjoy a beer.

“From joining friends and family at barbecues to taking in community fireworks, beer is the perfect alcohol beverage for toasting America’s independence responsibly,” said Jim McGreevy, President and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Thomas Jefferson wrote one of the first drafts of the Declaration of Independence while enjoying a beer, so it makes sense beer remains an essential part of July Fourth celebrations more than 200 years later.”

The Beer Institute asked legal-drinking-age adults what alcohol beverage they’d be celebrating with during the Fourth of July holiday. Not surprisingly, 75 percent of people planning to host or attend a Fourth of July celebration are planning to serve or drink beer. Beer is nearly twice as popular as any other alcohol beverage, with 64 percent of people saying they plan to drink beer compared to 37 percent for wine and 32 percent for hard liquor.

The nationwide survey, by Quadrant Strategies, was conducted from June 21, 2019, to June 25, 2019, on behalf of the Beer Institute. The survey was conducted online to 1,000 American adults, age 21 years old and older.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Quadrant Strategies is a research-driven consultancy that works with Fortune 100 companies, global political leaders, major NGOs and issue advocacy groups on some of their highest profile corporate and public affairs issues. Quadrant was founded in 2015 by Billy Mann and Scott Siff, who combined have almost thirty years of experience running market research projects for companies around the globe.

Ramsey Cox Beer Institute 2027372337 rcox@beerinstitute.org