Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beer Institute Poll: Americans Want to Drink a Beer with The Rock, Tom Brady and Lady Gaga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 05:31am EDT

WASHINGTON, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With National Beer Day approaching on April 7, the Beer Institute released survey results of the actor or actress, athlete, and musician Americans said they would most want to join for a beer. The findings: Americans would most like to share a beer with actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, and 11-time Grammy award winner Lady Gaga.

 

“As Americans come together during this difficult time, beer offers us a little bit of joy as we join—often digitally--with friends and family to share stories and lift each other’s spirits,” said  Jim McGreevy, President and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Whether at the theater, on the football field, or at a concert, The Rock, Tom Brady, and Lady Gaga have long brought people together. We look forward to joining our friends and loved ones in-person again to enjoy cinema, sporting events and concerts together when the COVID-19 pandemic ends. We also raise a glass to celebrate the medical professionals, first responders, manufacturers, service workers and retailers, including those in the beer industry, who are providing for our nation through this national emergency.”

 

April 7 marks National Beer Day, which commemorates the enactment of legislation signed by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1933 legalizing beer before other alcohol beverages were made legal by the ratification of the 21st Amendment, which ended Prohibition. On National Beer Day, we celebrate the many ways that beer belongs in our history, culture, society and the people we admire and would like to get to know better.

 

Quadrant Strategies conducted the survey on behalf of the Beer Institute from March 16th, 2020 to March 17th, 2020 among 1,000 Americans age 21 and older. Respondents were demographically representative of the country based on the latest Census data. Participants were randomly selected from an online panel and recruited using a number of online recruitment mechanisms, primarily over email.

 

In a similar survey conducted in 2019, Betty White was the top choice.

 

To view a social media graphic of the results, click here.

 

###

 

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Attachment 

Alex Davidson
Beer Institute
2027372337
adavidson@beerinstitute.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:08aPETROFAC : takes top spot in Top 30 EPC Contractors list
PU
06:08aMemorandum of Understanding
PU
06:08aJERSEY OIL AND GAS : Appointment of Board Adviser
PU
06:08aSINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING : ST Engineering To Defer Annual General Meeting
PU
06:06aRedHill Biopharma Announces First COVID-19 Patient Treated with Opaganib in Israel Under Compassionate Use
GL
06:06aRed Hat Names Paul Cormier President and Chief Executive Officer
BU
06:05aDTII Expands and Adds Screening for "Elevated Body Temperatures"
NE
06:03aCEMR : Cohesion funds to receive much-needed flexibility to fight COVID-19
PU
06:03aCASPIAN SUNRISE : BNG Operational Update & March Production Numbers
PU
06:02aEIGHTFOLD.AI : Creates Talent Exchange with FMI To Immediately Match Recently Furloughed or Laid Off Employees with Critical Open Jobs
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
4EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder digs in on battle with management over Airbus order
5GVC HOLDINGS PLC : GVC : Ladbrokes owner GVC cuts estimate for coronavirus profit damage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group