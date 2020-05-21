Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beer Institute Releases April 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for April 2020:

The April 2020 estimate is 13,500,000 barrels, a decrease of 4.9% vs. April 2019 removals of 14,200,000.

The Beer Institute is expecting significant revisions for March 2020, April 2020, and future months' estimates as TTB Industry Circular 2020-2 has postponed reporting requirements for filing and payment due dates for up to 90 days.

 

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513
February 11,430,812 11,325,000 -0.9% -105,812
March 14,370,000 14,300,000 -0.5% -70,000
April 14,200,000 13,500,000 -4.9% -700,000
YTD 52,434,325 51,548,000 -1.7% -886,325

 

Please note that the estimates above reflect revised estimates released by the TTB.

The May 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2020.

 

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

 

Alex Davidson
Beer Institute
2027372337
adavidson@beerinstitute.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pFLOWERS FOODS : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
05:56pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wells Fargo & Company - WFC
GL
05:53pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges sale, financing for Houston retail center
PU
05:53pPrioritizing Security and Health Policies at Work is Necessary for the Post COVID-19 Reactivation of Production and Employment to be Safe and Healthy
PU
05:49pSILVERCORP : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:49pROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. – CTMX
BU
05:49pSTATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS : Announces Changes to SPDR® ETF Lineup
BU
05:46pAMERICA'S CAR-MART : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:46pPREVAIL THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in Fireside Chat at Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit
AQ
05:46pBack The Comeback Campaign Highlights the Return of Independent Comic and Game Shops
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
3URALKALI : Reaches Agreement on Potash Shipments to India
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group