Beer Institute Releases January 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

02/27/2020 | 07:09pm GMT

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for January 2020:

The January 2020 estimate is 12,325,000 barrels, a decrease of 0.6% vs. January 2019 removals of 12,398,000. Below are revised estimates for November 2018 and November 2019 based on TTB Statistical Report – Beer.

 

Month 2018 2019 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,132,174 12,398,000 2.2% 265,826
February 11,268,874 11,198,000 -0.6% -70,874
March 14,664,428 14,370,000 -2.0% -294,428
April 14,126,669 14,200,000 0.5% 73,331
May 15,268,002 15,176,000 -0.6% -92,002
June 16,510,927 15,671,000 -5.1% -839,927
July 15,158,829 14,820,000 -2.2% -338,829
August 15,299,920 14,324,000 -6.4% -975,920
September 14,225,827 14,636,000 2.9% 410,173
October 13,453,272 13,168,000 -2.1% -285,272
November 11,848,415 12,396,000 4.6% 547,585
December 12,940,324 13,550,000 4.7% 609,676
YTD 166,897,661 165,907,000 -0.6% -990,661

 

###

 

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Alex Davidson
Beer Institute
2027372337
adavidson@beerinstitute.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
