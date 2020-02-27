Beer Institute Releases January 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate
02/27/2020 | 07:09pm GMT
WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for January 2020:
The January 2020 estimate is 12,325,000 barrels, a decrease of 0.6% vs. January 2019 removals of 12,398,000. Below are revised estimates for November 2018 and November 2019 based on TTB Statistical Report – Beer.
Month
2018
2019
Percent Change
Volume Change
January
12,132,174
12,398,000
2.2%
265,826
February
11,268,874
11,198,000
-0.6%
-70,874
March
14,664,428
14,370,000
-2.0%
-294,428
April
14,126,669
14,200,000
0.5%
73,331
May
15,268,002
15,176,000
-0.6%
-92,002
June
16,510,927
15,671,000
-5.1%
-839,927
July
15,158,829
14,820,000
-2.2%
-338,829
August
15,299,920
14,324,000
-6.4%
-975,920
September
14,225,827
14,636,000
2.9%
410,173
October
13,453,272
13,168,000
-2.1%
-285,272
November
11,848,415
12,396,000
4.6%
547,585
December
12,940,324
13,550,000
4.7%
609,676
YTD
166,897,661
165,907,000
-0.6%
-990,661
