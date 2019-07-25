Beer Institute Releases June 2019 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate
WASHINGTON, D.C., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for June 2019:
The June 2019 estimate is 15,621,000 barrels, a decrease of 5.2% vs. June 2018 removals of 16,470,289. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).
Month
2018
2019
Percent Change
Volume Change
January
12,132,180
12,310,000
1.5%
177,820
February
11,270,617
11,198,000
-0.6%
-72,617
March
14,646,425
14,347,000
-2.0%
-299,425
April
14,128,149
14,106,000
-0.2%
-22,149
May
15,263,578
15,041,000
-1.5%
-222,578
June
16,470,289
15,621,000
-5.2%
-849,289
YTD
83,911,238
82,623,000
-1.5%
-1,288,238
The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility.For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstituteon Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.
