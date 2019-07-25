Log in
Beer Institute Releases June 2019 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

07/25/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for June 2019:

The June 2019 estimate is 15,621,000 barrels, a decrease of 5.2% vs. June 2018 removals of 16,470,289. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month20182019Percent ChangeVolume Change
January12,132,18012,310,0001.5%177,820
February11,270,61711,198,000-0.6%-72,617
March14,646,42514,347,000-2.0%-299,425
April14,128,14914,106,000-0.2%-22,149
May15,263,57815,041,000-1.5%-222,578
June16,470,28915,621,000-5.2%-849,289
YTD83,911,23882,623,000-1.5%-1,288,238

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Ramsey Cox
Beer Institute
2027372337
rcox@beerinstitute.org

