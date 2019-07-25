Beer Institute Releases June 2019 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for June 2019:



The June 2019 estimate is 15,621,000 barrels, a decrease of 5.2% vs. June 2018 removals of 16,470,289. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month 2018 2019 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,132,180 12,310,000 1.5% 177,820 February 11,270,617 11,198,000 -0.6% -72,617 March 14,646,425 14,347,000 -2.0% -299,425 April 14,128,149 14,106,000 -0.2% -22,149 May 15,263,578 15,041,000 -1.5% -222,578 June 16,470,289 15,621,000 -5.2% -849,289 YTD 83,911,238 82,623,000 -1.5% -1,288,238

