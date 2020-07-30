Log in
Beer Institute Releases June 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

07/30/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for June 2020:

The June 2020 estimate is 16,600,000 barrels, an increase of 4.4% vs. June 2019 removals of 15,901,000.

The Beer Institute estimates for March 2020, April 2020, May 2020 and June 2020 are expecting significant revisions as TTB Industry Circular 2020-2 has postponed reporting requirements for filing and payment due dates for up to 90 days.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513
February 11,430,812 11,325,000 -0.9% -105,812
March 14,370,000 14,300,000 -0.5% -70,000
April 14,200,000 13,500,000 -4.9% -700,000
May 15,216,000 14,216,000 -6.6% -1,000,000
June 15,901,000 16,600,000 4.4% 699,000
YTD 83,551,325 82,364,000 -1.4% -1,187,325

 

 

Please note that the estimates above reflect revised estimates released by the TTB.

The July 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on August 20, 2020.

 

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

 

 

 

 

Alex Davidson
Beer Institute
2027372337
adavidson@beerinstitute.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
