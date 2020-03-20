Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beer Institute Statement on Reuters Report that Brewers Continue to Face Artificially Inflated Prices Stemming from Section 232 Aluminum Tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 01:15am EDT
March 19, 2020

Earlier today, Reuters published a piece, 'How U.S. aluminum recyclers reap dividends from tariffs.' The article provided analysis from HARBOR Aluminum detailing how America's brewers, who are currently facing significant economic pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are paying millions of additional dollars for aluminum ostensibly because of tariffs even though less than 15% of the new tariff costs are going to the U.S. Treasury.

In response, Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute, issued the following statement:

'Two years after the implementation of aluminum tariffs, American brewers continue to pay an inflated tariff price on the aluminum they purchase - both domestic and imported. As our nation comes together to face this health and economic crisis, it is important we make sure bad actors are not taking advantage of the American beer industry and the 2.1 million American jobs it supports. We should all question how only 14 percent of the tariff paid is reaching the U.S. Treasury, and Canadian smelters are now receiving more tariff money than the U.S. government. We stand with the Aluminum Association is asking for a fair and independent government oversight of the industry.'

Specifically, HARBOR Aluminum's analysis concluded:

  • Since aluminum tariffs went into effect in March 2018, the American beverage industry paid $582 million in 232 tariffs for aluminum cansheet, but the U.S. government only collected 14% of those funds.
  • Even though Canada was exempted from paying aluminum tariffs in May 2019, Canadian smelters charged $21 million in tariff premiums on the cansheet they produced, collecting more money than the U.S. Treasury and American smelters
  • U.S. cansheet contains more than 70% recycled domestic aluminum, which is exempted from 232 tariffs. However, the American beverage industry still pays a tariff premium on this metal.

[Attachment]

###

Disclaimer

Beer Institute published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 05:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:33aAIRASIA BERHAD : Malaysia's AirAsia says review cleared Airbus sponsorships
RE
02:33aWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Support for community, suppliers and contractors in response to COVID-19
PU
02:33aCARSALES COM : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
PU
02:33aCORPORATE &RSAQUO; FINANCIAL UNIPOL GRUPPO : 2019 results approved
PU
02:33aGIMV : Ahead of expected further sector consolidation, Belgian wallpaper producer Grandeco expands its shareholder base, with Down2Earth replacing Gimv as majority shareholder
PU
02:32aPZ CUSSONS : Hires new chief executive
AQ
02:32aSOFTBANK : S oneweb considers bankruptcy
AQ
02:32aIPSOS : Brits' economic optimism falls to lows of 2008
AQ
02:31aHOCHSCHILD MINING : Best of the brokers
AQ
02:31aCREST NICHOLSON : cancels dividend and outlook amid growing virus concerns
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia delays budget as coronavirus appears among cruise passenge..
3GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : GenMark Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its ePlex® SARS-CoV-2 Test
4BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Donate Potential COVID-19 Treatment..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group