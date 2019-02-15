Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Behavox : Announces Full SaaS Offering on AWS and GCP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 03:01am EST

Behavox, a pioneering artificial intelligence data analytics firm, announced today that it will begin offering a full Software as a Service (“SaaS”) deployment model to its customers, in addition to on-premise implementations. Behavox SaaS is a single tenant environment, not shared with any other Behavox clients and deployed on Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) or Google Cloud Platform (“GCP”) infrastructure based on customer preference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005082/en/

Behavox has been working on Behavox SaaS for over two years in partnership with several production customers. Client feedback has been instrumental to our fortress-like security controls, guaranteeing that the confidentiality and the integrity of our customers’ data remains intact.

Behavox SaaS is a fully-managed service provided by Behavox, allowing our customers to focus on extracting value from Behavox applications, while we work tirelessly behind-the-scenes providing 24/7 support and 99.9% uptime.

Some of the most notable benefits of Behavox SaaS include:

  • Rapid Deployment - Software deployment in a dedicated environment takes 12 hours and is fully automated. Data integration is supported by over 110 out of the box adaptors including full support for Behavox Voice.
  • Lower Costs - All support, maintenance and incident responses are managed by Behavox, which further reduces the total cost of ownership for Behavox clients.
  • Advanced Functionality - The Behavox SaaS includes WORM compliant archiving (SEC 17a-4), Hot/Cold Storage Optimization, High Availability and other powerful features as standard.

Behavox SaaS is deployed on dedicated infrastructure that is unique and isolated to each customer. Moreover, to comply with data governance regulations, customers will be able to choose a specific country in which they prefer to deploy Behavox SaaS. Currently, Behavox SaaS offers a choice between AWS or GCP for hosted infrastructure, but the company is working on making Azure and IBM cloud available for deployment by the end of the year.

“Over the past five years, the adoption of SaaS technology by financial services firms has skyrocketed,” said Kiryl Trembovolsky, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Cloud Strategy. “This rapid development has removed any remaining doubts about the ability of SaaS providers to fulfil the promise of lower costs and faster implementation, while at the same time demonstrating full adherence to the security and privacy standards of the largest financial institutions.”

Trembovolsky was just named to Forbes 30 Under 30 for his achievements in Technology as the COO of Behavox.

Behavox counts amongst its customers, the world’s most sophisticated buy-side and sell-side institutions and is backed by Citigroup and Index Ventures, with initial funding coming from Hoxton Ventures.

Behavox is the people analytics company that gathers and interprets employee data in a corporate environment to understand the behavior of an organization. By aggregating and analyzing internal and external interactions and using cutting-edge software and machine learning Behavox can generate previously unidentifiable insights on: compliance and risk; culture and conduct; people performance; and sales and profits. Behavox works with forward thinking, multi-national businesses, financial institutions and investment firms. Behavox is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Singapore, Montreal and San Francisco. For more information, visit here.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:18aASIAKASTIETO : Group updates its long-term financial targets
GL
04:18aASIAKASTIETO : updates its long-term financial targets
AQ
04:17aPERSTA RESOURCES : Audit & Risk Committee's Terms of Reference
PU
04:17aMETRO BANK : responds to the CMA's latest Service Quality Survey
PU
04:16aProposed Washington tariffs could halve German car exports to U.S. - Ifo
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aSNC LAVALIN : In the news today, Feb. 15
AQ
04:15aBrent oil briefly hits $65 as production cuts fuel 2019 high
RE
04:13aDANSKE BANK A/S : Watchdog extends monitor mandate at Deutsche Bank on Danske dealings
RE
04:12aCIVMEC : Awarded Key Role in Construction of Wa's Largest Lithium Hydroxide Plant
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
4ENI : Eni 4Q Net Profit Fell, Sales Rose
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.