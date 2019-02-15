Behavox : Announces Full SaaS Offering on AWS and GCP

Behavox, a pioneering artificial intelligence data analytics firm,
announced today that it will begin offering a full Software as a Service
(“SaaS”) deployment model to its customers, in addition to on-premise
implementations. Behavox SaaS is a single tenant environment, not shared
with any other Behavox clients and deployed on Amazon Web Services
(“AWS”) or Google Cloud Platform (“GCP”) infrastructure based on
customer preference.
Behavox has been working on Behavox SaaS for over two years in
partnership with several production customers. Client feedback has been
instrumental to our fortress-like security controls, guaranteeing that
the confidentiality and the integrity of our customers’ data remains
intact.
Behavox SaaS is a fully-managed service provided by Behavox, allowing
our customers to focus on extracting value from Behavox applications,
while we work tirelessly behind-the-scenes providing 24/7 support and
99.9% uptime.
Some of the most notable benefits of Behavox SaaS include:
-
Rapid Deployment - Software deployment in a dedicated
environment takes 12 hours and is fully automated. Data integration is
supported by over 110 out of the box adaptors including full support
for Behavox Voice.
-
Lower Costs - All support, maintenance and incident responses
are managed by Behavox, which further reduces the total cost of
ownership for Behavox clients.
-
Advanced Functionality - The Behavox SaaS includes WORM
compliant archiving (SEC 17a-4), Hot/Cold Storage Optimization, High
Availability and other powerful features as standard.
Behavox SaaS is deployed on dedicated infrastructure that is unique and
isolated to each customer. Moreover, to comply with data governance
regulations, customers will be able to choose a specific country in
which they prefer to deploy Behavox SaaS. Currently, Behavox SaaS offers
a choice between AWS or GCP for hosted infrastructure, but the company
is working on making Azure and IBM cloud available for deployment by the
end of the year.
“Over the past five years, the adoption of SaaS technology by financial
services firms has skyrocketed,” said Kiryl Trembovolsky, Chief
Operating Officer and Head of Cloud Strategy. “This rapid development
has removed any remaining doubts about the ability of SaaS providers to
fulfil the promise of lower costs and faster implementation, while at
the same time demonstrating full adherence to the security and privacy
standards of the largest financial institutions.”
Trembovolsky was just named to Forbes
30 Under 30 for his achievements in Technology as the COO of Behavox.
Behavox counts amongst its customers, the world’s most sophisticated
buy-side and sell-side institutions and is backed by Citigroup and Index
Ventures, with initial funding coming from Hoxton Ventures.
Behavox is the people analytics company that gathers and interprets
employee data in a corporate environment to understand the behavior of
an organization. By aggregating and analyzing internal and external
interactions and using cutting-edge software and machine learning
Behavox can generate previously unidentifiable insights on: compliance
and risk; culture and conduct; people performance; and sales and
profits. Behavox works with forward thinking, multi-national businesses,
financial institutions and investment firms. Behavox is headquartered in
New York City, with offices in London, Singapore, Montreal and San
Francisco. For more information, visit here.
