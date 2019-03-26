Log in
Behavox Launches an Industry-First: Spanish Translation Capabilities within “Behavox Voice”

03/26/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Behavox, a leading artificial intelligence data analytics firm, announced today that Behavox Voice capabilities will now include Spanish voice to text transcription.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005744/en/

Behavox Voice was launched in 2018 and boasts a suite of proprietary capabilities that enables organizations to process and analyze voice recordings through a variety of new features, like multi-lingual functionality. Following client feedback, Behavox is excited to announce that voice capabilities now include Spanish.

“With financial professionals speaking different languages all around the world, we understand the importance of multilingual text transcription, so that financial services firms can understand what is being talked about at the deepest levels their organization,” said Erkin Adylov, Founder and CEO of Behavox. “As our business has continued to grow, we are proud that we can meet client demand with unique, first-of-its-kind services such as Behavox Voice with Spanish translation capabilities.”

While transcribing an employee’s voice in a noisy environment has traditionally led to lower accuracy, Behavox’s dedicated Voice Lab has developed a proprietary solution with unparalleled transcription accuracy. Working closely with both the engineering and user interface team, Behavox’s Lab brings cutting edge technology to clients in record time.

Following the launch of Spanish functionality within Behavox Voice, Behavox is actively working on developing additional language functions, such as Japanese and Chinese.

Behavox recently announced their partnership with Google as a Google Cloud Partner, allowing it to combine its strength as a leading AI provider in financial services with one of the largest, fastest and most secure private networks in the world.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the people analytics company that gathers and interprets employee data in a corporate environment to understand the behavior of an organization. By aggregating and analyzing internal and external interactions and using cutting-edge software and machine learning Behavox can generate previously unidentifiable insights on: compliance and risk; culture and conduct; people performance; and sales and profits. Behavox works with forward thinking, multi-national businesses, financial institutions and investment firms. Behavox is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Singapore, Montreal and San Francisco. For more information, visit here.


© Business Wire 2019
