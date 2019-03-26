Behavox Launches an Industry-First: Spanish Translation Capabilities within “Behavox Voice”

Behavox,
a leading artificial intelligence data analytics firm, announced today
that Behavox Voice capabilities will now include Spanish voice to
text transcription.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005744/en/
Behavox Voice was launched
in 2018 and boasts a suite of proprietary capabilities that enables
organizations to process and analyze voice recordings through a variety
of new features, like multi-lingual functionality. Following client
feedback, Behavox is excited to announce that voice capabilities now
include Spanish.
“With financial professionals speaking different languages all around
the world, we understand the importance of multilingual text
transcription, so that financial services firms can understand what is
being talked about at the deepest levels their organization,” said Erkin
Adylov, Founder and CEO of Behavox. “As our business has continued to
grow, we are proud that we can meet client demand with unique,
first-of-its-kind services such as Behavox Voice with Spanish
translation capabilities.”
While transcribing an employee’s voice in a noisy environment has
traditionally led to lower accuracy, Behavox’s dedicated Voice Lab has
developed a proprietary solution with unparalleled transcription
accuracy. Working closely with both the engineering and user interface
team, Behavox’s Lab brings cutting edge technology to clients in record
time.
Following the launch of Spanish functionality within Behavox Voice,
Behavox is actively working on developing additional language functions,
such as Japanese and Chinese.
Behavox recently announced
their partnership with Google as a Google Cloud Partner, allowing it to
combine its strength as a leading AI provider in financial services with
one of the largest, fastest and most secure private networks in the
world.
About Behavox Ltd.
Behavox is the people analytics company that gathers and interprets
employee data in a corporate environment to understand the behavior of
an organization. By aggregating and analyzing internal and external
interactions and using cutting-edge software and machine learning
Behavox can generate previously unidentifiable insights on: compliance
and risk; culture and conduct; people performance; and sales and
profits. Behavox works with forward thinking, multi-national businesses,
financial institutions and investment firms. Behavox is headquartered in
New York City, with offices in London, Singapore, Montreal and San
Francisco. For more information, visit here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005744/en/