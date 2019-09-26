BeiGene Announces Clinical Data on Tislelizumab and Pamiparib to Be Presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019
0
09/26/2019 | 06:05pm EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its investigational anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab and its investigational PARP inhibitor pamiparib will be presented in five poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019, taking place September 27 – October 1, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
Poster Presentations:
Title:
Population Pharmacokinetics of Tislelizumab in Patients with Advanced Tumors
Presentation #:
483P
Date:
Saturday, September 28
Time:
12:00 – 13:00 CEST
Location:
Poster Area (Hall 4)
Presenter:
Chi-Yuan Wu, Ph.D., BeiGene
Title:
Tislelizumab Exposure-Response Analyses of Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Advanced Tumors
Presentation #:
482P
Date:
Saturday, September 28
Time:
12:00 – 13:00 CEST
Location:
Poster Area (Hall 4)
Presenter:
Chi-Yuan Wu, Ph.D., BeiGene
Title:
Updated Results of the PARP1/2 Inhibitor Pamiparib in Combination with Low-dose Temozolomide in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors
Presentation #:
451PD
Date:
Saturday, September 28
Time:
16:30 – 18:00 CEST
Location:
Alicante Auditorium (Hall 3)
Presenter:
Agostina Stradella, M.D., Catalan Institute of Oncology, Spain
Title:
Safety, Antitumor Activity, and Pharmacokinetics of Pamiparib, a PARP1/2 Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Updated Phase 1 Dose-Escalation/Expansion Results
Presentation #:
452PD
Date:
Saturday, September 28
Time:
16:30 – 18:00 CEST
Location:
Alicante Auditorium (Hall 3)
Presenter:
Mark Voskoboynik, MBBS, FRACP, Nucleus Network, Australia
Title:
First Report of Efficacy and Safety from a Phase 2 Trial of Tislelizumab, an Anti-PD-1 Antibody, for the Treatment of PD-L1+ Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma in Asian Patients
Presentation #:
920P
Date:
Monday, September 30
Time:
12:00 – 13:00 CEST
Location:
Poster Area (Hall 4)
Presenter:
Dingwei Ye, M.D., Ph.D., Fudan University Cancer Institute, China
About BeiGene
BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 2,700 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Europe, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1
Investor Contact
Media Contact
Craig West
Liza Heapes
+1 857-302-5189
+1 857-302-5663
ir@beigene.com
media@beigene.com
1 ABRAXANE®, REVLIMID® and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation.