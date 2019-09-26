BeiGene Announces Clinical Data on Tislelizumab and Pamiparib to Be Presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that clinical data on its investigational anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab and its investigational PARP inhibitor pamiparib will be presented in five poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019, taking place September 27 – October 1, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.



Poster Presentations:

Title: Population Pharmacokinetics of Tislelizumab in Patients with Advanced Tumors Presentation #: 483P Date: Saturday, September 28 Time: 12:00 – 13:00 CEST Location: Poster Area (Hall 4) Presenter: Chi-Yuan Wu, Ph.D., BeiGene





Title: Tislelizumab Exposure-Response Analyses of Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Advanced Tumors Presentation #: 482P Date: Saturday, September 28 Time: 12:00 – 13:00 CEST Location: Poster Area (Hall 4) Presenter: Chi-Yuan Wu, Ph.D., BeiGene





Title: Updated Results of the PARP1/2 Inhibitor Pamiparib in Combination with Low-dose Temozolomide in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors Presentation #: 451PD Date: Saturday, September 28 Time: 16:30 – 18:00 CEST Location: Alicante Auditorium (Hall 3) Presenter: Agostina Stradella, M.D., Catalan Institute of Oncology, Spain





Title: Safety, Antitumor Activity, and Pharmacokinetics of Pamiparib, a PARP1/2 Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Updated Phase 1 Dose-Escalation/Expansion Results Presentation #: 452PD Date: Saturday, September 28 Time: 16:30 – 18:00 CEST Location: Alicante Auditorium (Hall 3) Presenter: Mark Voskoboynik, MBBS, FRACP, Nucleus Network, Australia





Title: First Report of Efficacy and Safety from a Phase 2 Trial of Tislelizumab, an Anti-PD-1 Antibody, for the Treatment of PD-L1+ Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma in Asian Patients Presentation #: 920P Date: Monday, September 30 Time: 12:00 – 13:00 CEST Location: Poster Area (Hall 4) Presenter: Dingwei Ye, M.D., Ph.D., Fudan University Cancer Institute, China

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of over 2,700 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Europe, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.1



Investor Contact Media Contact Craig West Liza Heapes +1 857-302-5189 +1 857-302-5663 ir@beigene.com media@beigene.com





1 ABRAXANE®, REVLIMID® and VIDAZA® are registered trademarks of Celgene Corporation.