BeiGene : Energy From Waste

Turboden takes part in Energy From Waste, London, UK, December 3-4.

The Energy from Waste (EfW) industry is a fundamental cog of a modern nations infrastructure and energy provision. Not only this, but the increasing move towards greener and sustainable regulations makes this an ever important focus for the energy and waste sectors alike.

Don't miss the opportunity to listen our speech at the event on December 4 at 12.00. We'll talk in the session 'New technologies advancing the market' about 'Decentralised Energy from Waste Plants Based on Organic Rankine Cycle Technology'.

About the event details and the programme: http://www.smi-online.co.uk/utility/uk/energy-from-waste