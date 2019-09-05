BeiGene : Next Day Disclosure Return

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: _BeiGene, Ltd. (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited Liability )

Stock code: _06160_______ Date submitted: 6 September 2019

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: ___Ordinary Shares_____________________

I.

Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ Issues of shares No. of shares existing number of issued per share of the Issue price per share premium of issue price shares before relevant immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at 783,451,216 (Note 2) 4 September 2019 (Note 3) US$9.399 Issue of ordinary shares under the Second Amended and 232,479 0.030 (equivalent to HK$88.85 17.06% discount Restated 2018 Employee approximately Share Purchase Plan on 5 HK$73.6882) September 2019 Share repurchases N/A N/A Closing balance as at 783,683,695 (Note 8) 5 September 2019

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each issue of securities as set out in Section I, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 9)

(i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;