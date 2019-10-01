BeiGene : Next Day Disclosure Return

For Main Board listed issuers

II.

Purchase report

Trading Number of Method of purchase Price per share or highest securities Lowest price paid $ Total paid $ date (Note) price paid $ purchased

Total

Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary (a) resolution) 2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since % date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

Number of shares in issue

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no

material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement datedwhich has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II: Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by: Scott A. Samuels

(Name)

Title: Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Assistant Secretary(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer