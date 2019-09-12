Log in
BeiGene : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - FORM 8-K

0
09/12/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BeiGene, Ltd.

百濟神州有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06160)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - FORM 8-K

This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached for the document which has been published by BeiGene, Ltd. on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 12, 2019 (U.S. Eastern Time).

By order of the Board

BeiGene, Ltd.

Mr. John V. Oyler

Chairman

Hong Kong, September 13, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. John V. Oyler as Chairman and Executive Director, Dr. Xiaodong Wang as Non-executive Director, and Mr. Timothy Chen, Mr. Donald W. Glazer, Mr. Michael Goller, Mr. Ranjeev Krishana, Mr. Thomas Malley, Mr. Jing-Shyh (Sam) Su and Mr. Qingqing Yi as Independent Non-executive Directors.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_____________________

Form 8-K

_________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event Reported): September 12, 2019

BEIGENE, LTD.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Cayman Islands

001-37686

98-1209416

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification

Incorporation)

Number)

c/o Mourant Governance Services (Cayman) Limited

94 Solaris Avenue, Camana Bay

Grand Cayman KY1-1108

Cayman Islands

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

+1 (345) 949-4123

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

American Depositary Shares, each representing 13 Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share

Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share*

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

BGNE

The NASDAQ Global Select Market

06160

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

*Included in connection with the registration of the American Depositary Shares with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The ordinary shares are not registered or listed for trading in the United States but are listed for trading on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

2

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

BeiGene, Ltd. posted a response to address unfounded and misleading allegations in a follow-upshort-seller report at http:// ir.beigene.com/events/event-details/beigene-corporate-update-conference-calland http://hkexir.beigene.com/en/event-calendar.

The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing or this Current Report.

3

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

BEIGENE, LTD.

Date: September 12, 2019

By:

/s/ Scott A. Samuels

Name:

Scott A. Samuels

Title:

Senior Vice President, General Counsel

4

Disclaimer

BeiGene Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 22:31:03 UTC
