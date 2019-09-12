BeiGene : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - FORM 8-K

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BeiGene, Ltd.

百濟神州有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06160)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - FORM 8-K

This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached for the document which has been published by BeiGene, Ltd. on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 12, 2019 (U.S. Eastern Time).

By order of the Board

BeiGene, Ltd.

Mr. John V. Oyler

Chairman

Hong Kong, September 13, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. John V. Oyler as Chairman and Executive Director, Dr. Xiaodong Wang as Non-executive Director, and Mr. Timothy Chen, Mr. Donald W. Glazer, Mr. Michael Goller, Mr. Ranjeev Krishana, Mr. Thomas Malley, Mr. Jing-Shyh (Sam) Su and Mr. Qingqing Yi as Independent Non-executive Directors.