BeiGene : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE REGARDING RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

BeiGene, Ltd.

百 濟 神 州 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06160)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE REGARDING

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

BEIGENE ANNOUNCES CLINICAL RESULTS ON TISLELIZUMAB PRESENTED AT THE 22ND ANNUAL MEETING OF THE CHINESE SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY (CSCO)

On September 22, 2019, BeiGene, Ltd. ("BeiGene" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, announced clinical results on its investigational anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab from three ongoing clinical trials in China. These new or updated data were presented in five of the seven oral presentations on tislelizumab at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), taking place September 18-22, 2019 in Xiamen, China. Additional BeiGene clinical data being presented at CSCO include four poster presentations on tislelizumab, zanubrutinib, and pamiparib.

"Taken together these data show the potential for tislelizumab to benefit patients across a number of indications where we see unmet need in China and around the world," said Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. "In anticipation of our first regulatory approvals in China for tislelizumab in classical Hodgkin's lymphoma and urothelial carcinoma, we are nearing the first stage of completion on our state-of-the art biologics manufacturing facility, which we expect will be a model for quality biologics manufacturing operations at a global scale."