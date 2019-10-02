BeiGene : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE REGARDING RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BeiGene, Ltd.

百濟神州有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06160)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE REGARDING

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

BEIGENE ANNOUNCES CLINICAL DATA ON TISLELIZUMAB AND PAMIPARIB PRESENTED AT THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY FOR MEDICAL ONCOLOGY (ESMO) CONGRESS 2019

On September 30, 2019, BeiGene, Ltd. ("BeiGene" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, announced clinical data on its investigational anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab and its investigational PARP inhibitor pamiparib that were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

"We are excited to present the pivotal data for tislelizumab in the second indication in China, urothelial carcinoma, and look forward to continued regulatory discussions on our supplemental new drug application (sNDA) which is under priority review by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)," said Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. "We also presented additional clinical data on pamiparib monotherapy and its combination with low-dose temozolomide and we are looking forward to Phase 3 and pivotal Phase 2 data of pamiparib trials in China next year. We are hopeful that these treatments will provide meaningful benefit to patients battling these and other forms of cancer."

First Report of Efficacy and Safety from a Phase 2 Trial of Tislelizumab for the Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma in Asian Patients

Presentation 920P

This multi-center,open-label Phase 2 trial (NCT04004221) of tislelizumab is being conducted in patients in China and South Korea with PD-L1+ locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) previously treated with > 1 platinum-containing therapy. The trial was designed to assess safety, tolerability and efficacy of tislelizumab at the recommended Phase 2 dose (200 mg IV every three weeks), with a primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC) per RECIST v1.1.