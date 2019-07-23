Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Beijing Automotive : BAIC invests in Daimler AG to underline its longstanding cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 02:10am EDT

DGAP-News: Beijing Automotive Group / Key word(s): Investment
BAIC invests in Daimler AG to underline its longstanding cooperation

23.07.2019 / 08:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Beijing, 23 July 2019. Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. ("BAIC") underlines its longstanding strategic partnership with Daimler AG ("Daimler") through an investment in Daimler. BAIC has acquired a 5 % stake of the share capital in Daimler AG which comprises 2,48 % of direct shareholdings and a right to acquire additional voting rights equaling 2,52 % of Daimler's share capital. The investment underscores the successful long-term cooperation of both companies, reaffirms the strong mutual interests as well as the potential of future prospects. Since 2013, Daimler is invested in BAIC Motor, the Hongkong listed subsidiary of BAIC, where Daimler is also represented on the Board.
 

"BAIC and Daimler have been successfully cooperating for more than a decade and our partnership is built on trust and mutual benefits. It has been our intention to strengthen our alliance with Daimler through an investment. This step reinforces our alignment with, and strong support for, Daimler's management and strategy," said Heyi Xu, Chairman of BAIC. "We see our joint partnership as an excellent example of Sino-German collaboration and a model for the cooperation between companies of our countries. We look forward to continuing our successful cooperation," he continued.
 

Since 2005, BAIC and Daimler have set up various extensive long-term strategic alliances in China. These include BAIC Motor's joint venture with Daimler, Beijing Benz Automotive Company ("BBAC"), which is now a leader in premium cars in China, as well as the joint distribution of cars through Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales Service Co., Ltd.
 

In 2012, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd., an affiliate of BAIC, formed a joint venture with Daimler for medium and heavy duty trucks. In March 2016, BAIC acquired a 35 % stake in Fujian Benz Automotive Co. Ltd., putting all Mercedes-Benz vehicles under the same partnership framework.
 

In 2013, Daimler invested in BAIC Motor, the Hong Kong listed subsidiary of BAIC. Since then, Daimler has a representation on the Board of Directors of BAIC Motor, and now owns 9.55 % of the shares. In 2018, BBAC acquired a Beijing Shunyi manufacturing plant from BAIC. In the same year, Daimler acquired a stake in Beijing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. of BAIC. The company was listed in 2018 and renamed BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.. Daimler now owns a 3.01 % stake in the company.

Now, BAIC and Daimler operate Daimler's largest overseas R&D center in Beijing. In 2018, 485,000 locally produced passenger vehicles by the joint venture were sold in the Chinese market. In the first half of 2019, BBAC maintained high momentum with 282,000 units delivered.

 

About Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd.
Founded in 1958, Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. ("BAIC") is one of China's largest automobile groups. It is also one of the leading new energy vehicle manufacturers in China. BAIC operates a comprehensive suite of products and services focused on the full automotive value chain, including manufacturing, research and development, services, trade to finance and investment. In the financial year 2018, the Group generated revenues of EUR 62 billion (RMB 480.7 billion, approx. USD 70 billion). BAIC has sold over 2.4 million vehicles through its subsidiaries and joint ventures and employed approximately 127,000 people worldwide across all its subsidiaries and joint ventures. BAIC was ranked 129th in the 2019 Fortune Global 500 ranking. Further information is also available at http://en.baicgroup.com.cn/

Media Contact

FTI Consulting

Germany/International:
Michael Reinert
Phone +49 (0) 69 92037 100
Email: michael.reinert@fticonsulting.com

Carolin Amann
Phone +49 (0) 69 92037 132
Email: carolin.amann@fticonsulting.com

China:
Joanne Wong
Phone (852) 9427 1249
Email: joanne.wong@ftconsulting.com


23.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

845063  23.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=845063&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02aCENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : Broadcaster CME posts jump in second quarter core profit, cuts debt
RE
03:02aLG DISPLAY : South Korea's LG Display posts deeper second-quarter loss on TV panel supply glut
RE
03:01aFISSION URANIUM : Commences Prefeasibility Study for Underground-Only Option at PLS
AQ
03:01aGlobal Ballast Water Management Market 2019-2023 | Development of Containerized Ballast Water Management System to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01aEXEL COMPOSITES PLC'S HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2019 : "Business volume continued on a good level, cost savings program progressed according to plan"
AQ
03:01aIDEMIA : Will Present Its H1 2019 Financial Results to Investors on July 30, 2019
BU
03:01aHONDA MOTOR : The Atlantic Automotive Group Acquires Babylon Honda
AQ
03:01aSummer Starts Today With Golden Euro's Island Hopping Getaway Promotion
BU
03:01aTICKETMASTER : Signs As Official Ticketing Partner Of O2 arena Prague In Landmark Year For The Venue
PR
03:01aIP Professionals Gain Powerful Patent Data and Competitive Insight Through New AcclaimIP Features
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2UBS GROUP : UBS : posts surprise second quarter profit boost
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump
4WH GROUP LTD : WH : U.S. farmers look past trade fears to cash in on China's hog crisis
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake; Daimler welcomes investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group