Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments : ANNOUNCEMENT ON (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, (2) INFORMATION ON THE PAYMENT OF 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND (INCLUDING CHANGE OF FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE) AND (3) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF H SHARES REGISTRAR

北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1858)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, INFORMATION ON THE PAYMENT OF 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND (INCLUDING CHANGE OF FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE)

AND

(3) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF H SHARES REGISTRAR

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice") both dated 10 May 2019 issued to the shareholders of the Company. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice.

CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETING

The 2018 annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company was held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 28 June 2019 at the Conference Room of Room 2007, 20/F, Gaohe Lanfeng Building (高和藍峰大廈), 98 East Third Ring Road South, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC.

The Meeting was convened by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and chaired by Mr. Shi Chunbao, chairman of the Board. Voting at the Meeting was conducted by a registered poll onsite. WUYIGE Certified Public Accountants LLP, the Company's auditor, was appointed by the Company as the scrutineer for the voting.

The convening of the Meeting was in compliance with the requirements of the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the articles of association of the Company.