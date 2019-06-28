|
Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments : ANNOUNCEMENT ON (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, (2) INFORMATION ON THE PAYMENT OF 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND (INCLUDING CHANGE OF FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE) AND (3) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF H SHARES REGISTRAR
06/28/2019 | 11:31am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司
Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1858)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON
-
POLL RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING,
-
INFORMATION ON THE PAYMENT OF 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND (INCLUDING CHANGE OF FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE)
AND
(3) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF H SHARES REGISTRAR
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice") both dated 10 May 2019 issued to the shareholders of the Company. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice.
CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETING
The 2018 annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company was held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 28 June 2019 at the Conference Room of Room 2007, 20/F, Gaohe Lanfeng Building (高和藍峰大廈), 98 East Third Ring Road South, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC.
The Meeting was convened by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and chaired by Mr. Shi Chunbao, chairman of the Board. Voting at the Meeting was conducted by a registered poll onsite. WUYIGE Certified Public Accountants LLP, the Company's auditor, was appointed by the Company as the scrutineer for the voting.
The convening of the Meeting was in compliance with the requirements of the applicable laws and regulations of the PRC, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the articles of association of the Company.
-
For identification purposes only
The total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the Meeting was 138,340,800 shares, of which the domestic shares (the "Domestic Shares") and the H shares (the "H Shares") were 100,000,000 shares and 38,340,800 shares, respectively, which was the total number of eligible shares that entitled the shareholders to attend and vote for or against or abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting.
No party has stated its intention in the Circular that it would vote against any resolution or that it would abstain from voting at the Meeting.
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, there was no restriction on any shareholder casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the Meeting. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the Meeting as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and no shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the Meeting.
Details about the attendance of the shareholders and their authorized proxies at the Meeting are set out as follows:
|
Number of shareholders and authorized proxies attending the Meeting
|
7
|
|
|
|
Of which:
|
Number of holders of Domestic Shares
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Number of holders of H Shares
|
5
|
|
|
Total number of the voting shares held by the attendees
|
88,965,734
|
|
|
|
Of which:
|
Total number of shares held by holders of Domestic Shares
|
87,653,334
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of shares held by holders of H Shares
|
1,312,400
|
|
|
Percentage of the total number of voting shares of the Company
|
64.31%
|
|
|
Of which: Percentage of the shares held by holders of Domestic Shares to the
|
|
|
total number of voting shares of the Company
|
63.36%
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage of the shares held by holders of H Shares to the total
|
|
|
number of voting shares of the Company
|
0.95%
|
|
|
CONSIDERATION OF THE PROPOSALS
The voting results in respect of the proposals at the Meeting are set out as follows:
|
|
|
Number of votes & Percentage of the
|
|
Ordinary resolutions
|
total voting shares at the Meeting (%)
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstained
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
to consider and approve the annual report for the
|
88,164,134
|
790,400
|
11,200
|
|
year 2018
|
(99.10%)
|
(0.89%)
|
(0.01%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
|
|
passed as an ordinary resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
to consider and approve the report of the Board of
|
88,164,134
|
790,400
|
11,200
|
|
Directors for the year 2018
|
(99.10%)
|
(0.89%)
|
(0.01%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
|
|
passed as an ordinary resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
to consider and approve the report of the Board of
|
88,163,934
|
790,400
|
11,400
|
|
Supervisors for the year 2018
|
(99.10%)
|
(0.89%)
|
(0.01%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
|
|
passed as an ordinary resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
to consider and approve the reappointment of the
|
88,148,734
|
805,800
|
11,200
|
|
auditor and to authorise the Board of Directors to
|
(99.08%)
|
(0.91%)
|
(0.01%)
|
|
determine the auditor's remuneration for the year
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
|
|
passed as an ordinary resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
to consider and approve the financial report for
|
88,164,134
|
790,400
|
11,200
|
|
the year 2018
|
(99.10%)
|
(0.89%)
|
(0.01%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
|
|
passed as an ordinary resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
to consider and approve the dividend distribution
|
88,163,934
|
790,400
|
11,400
|
|
plan for the year 2018
|
(99.10%)
|
(0.89%)
|
(0.01%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
|
|
passed as an ordinary resolution.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the full text of proposals, please refer to the Circular for the Meeting.
INFORMATION ON THE PAYMENT OF 2018 FINAL DIVIDEND (INCLUDING CHANGE OF FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE)
The Board hereby announces further information in relation to the payment of the 2018 final dividend of the Company (the "2018 Final Dividend").
The resolution in relation to the dividend distribution plan of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approved at the 2018 Annual General Meeting. The 2018 Final Dividend of RMB0.231 (equivalent to approximately HK$0.262835) per share (tax inclusive) will be paid to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Thursday, 11 July 2019. The 2018 Final Dividend is expected to be paid to the shareholders of the Company on or before Friday, 27 September 2019.
As disclosed in the annual report for the year ended 13 December 2018 published on 29 April 2019 (the "Annual Report") and the Circular, the 2018 Final Dividend is expected to be paid to the Shareholders of the Company on or before 28 September 2019. The Board hereby announces that the payment date of the 2018 Final Dividend will be changed to Friday, 27 September 2019.
Save as disclosed above, all other information in relation to the payment of the 2018 Final Dividend as set out in the Annual Report and the Circular remains unchanged. In order to ascertain the Shareholders who are entitled to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 5 July 2019 to Thursday, 11 July 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfers of shares shall be effected. In order to be qualified for receiving the final dividend of the year 2018, any holders of H Shares whose transfer have not been registered have to lodge all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates with the Company's H Shares registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 4 July 2019.
Under the "Enterprise Income Tax Law of the People's Republic of China" and its implementation regulations and other relevant rules, where the Company distributes the 2018 Final Dividend to non-resident enterprise shareholders whose names appear on the register of member for H Shares of the Company, it is required to withhold enterprise income tax at the applicable tax rate of 10%. Any H Shares registered in the name of non-individual registered shareholders, including HKSCC Nominees Limited, other nominees, or trustees or other groups or organizations, will be treated as shares being held by the non-resident enterprise shareholders, and consequently will be subject to the withholding of the enterprise income tax.
"The Notice on the Issues Concerning Tax on the Earnings from Transfer of Stocks (Stock Rights) and on the Income Tax from Dividends Received by Enterprises with Foreign Investment, Foreign Enterprises and Individual Foreigners" (Guo Shui Fa [1993] No. 045) 《關於外商投資企業、外國企業和外籍個人取得股票(（股權）轉讓收益和股息所得稅收 問題的通知》(國稅發[1993]045號)) (the "93 Notice") issued by the State Administration of Taxation of the PRC, where individual foreigners holding H Shares are exempted from paying individual income tax for dividends (bonuses) obtained from companies incorporated in the PRC that issue H Shares, was repealed under "The Announcement on the List of Fully and Partially Invalidated and Repealed Tax Regulatory Documents" (《關於公佈全文失效廢 止、部分條款失效廢止的稅收規範性文件目錄的公告》) issued by the State Administration of Taxation of the PRC on 4 January 2011. On 28 June 2011, the State Administration of Taxation issued "The Notice on the Issues Concerning the Collection and Administration of Individual Income Tax Following the Repeal of Guo Shui Fa [1993] No. 45" (Guo Shui Han [2011] No. 348) (《國家稅務總局關於國稅發[1993]045號文件廢止後有關個人所得稅徵 管問題的通知》(國稅函[2011]348號)) (the "2011 Notice"). The 2011 Notice has clarified the issues concerning the collection of individual income tax arising from H share dividends received by individual foreigners following the repeal of the 93 Notice.
Due to the change in the tax regulations of the PRC as mentioned above, a company, as the withholding agents, should withhold the individual income tax for the overseas resident individual shareholders on the dividends income (bonus) of the shares issued in Hong Kong by the mainland enterprises with non-foreign investment under the item of "interests, dividend and bonus income" in accordance with the laws. After the Company's repeated consultation with competent tax authorities, they confirmed that the Company should withhold the individual income tax for the dividends or bonus income received by the overseas resident individual shareholders of the Company. However, the overseas resident individual shareholders holding the shares of the Company may be entitled to the relevant favourable tax treatments pursuant to the provisions in the tax treaties between the country(ies) in which they are domiciled and the PRC, and the tax arrangements between the mainland China and Hong Kong (Macau). As such, the Company will withhold individual income tax for H share individual shareholders in accordance with the following rules:
-
for the H Share individual Shareholders who are Hong Kong or Macau residents or whose country (region) of domicile is a country (region) which has entered into a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a tax rate of 10%, the Company will withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 10% on behalf of such Shareholders in the distribution of final dividend;
-
for the H Share individual Shareholders whose country (region) of domicile is a country (region) which has entered into a tax treaty with the PRC stipulating a tax rate of less than 10%, the Company will temporarily withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 10% on behalf of such shareholders in the distribution of final dividend, while such Shareholders may apply for rebate in accordance with the actual tax rate under such tax treaties;
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:30:02 UTC
|
|