Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments : NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1858)

NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on 15 February 2019 at the Conference Room of Room 2007, 20/F, Gaohe Lanfeng Building (৷ձᔝࢤɽข), 98 East Third Ring Road South, Chaoyang District, Beijing, PRC to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and approve the distribution of the Interim Dividend of RMB15,978,362.40 based on its total share capital of 69,170,400 Shares.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

1. To consider and, if thought fit, to approve the Bonus Issue:

"THAT:

Subject to and conditional upon the listing committee of the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Bonus H Shares,

(a) the proposed bonus issue of a total of 69,170,400 Shares from the undistributed profits of the Company as at 31 December 2017 on the basis of one (1) Bonus Share for every one (1) existing Share (tax inclusive) held by the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date, being 15 February 2019, be and is hereby approved;

(b) the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association as illustrated in the Appendix be and is hereby approved; and

(c) any one executive Director be and is hereby authorized to deal with all the matters in relation to the Bonus Issue and amendments to the Articles of Association in his/her sole discretion, execute all relevant documents and make such arrangements as he/she thinks appropriate and fit to give effect to, or to implement the Bonus Issue and the amendment to the Articles of Association, including but not limited to:

(i) to determine, on the Record Date, the exact amount to be converted from the undistributed profits of the Company and the exact number of the Bonus H Shares and the Bonus Domestic Shares to be issued and allotted on the basis as referred to in paragraph (a) of this resolution;

(ii) to make relevant application and submit relevant documents to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and deal in, the Bonus H Shares;

(iii) to make appropriate arrangements (if needed) with the Company's H share registrar and transfer office and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited in respect of the registration and dealings of the Bonus H Shares;

(iv) to execute relevant documents and authorize specific personnel of the Company to go through the registration and filing procedures with the industrial and commercial registration authority in respect of the changes in the registered capital of the Company and the Articles of Association upon completion of the Bonus Issue, and to take any other actions if necessary."

By order of the Board

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.*

Shi Chunbao

Chairman

Beijing, PRC

31 December 2018

Notes:

1. CLOSURE OF REGISTRATION OF MEMBERS In order to determine the Shareholders who are entitled to attend the EGM, the Company's register of Shareholders of H Shares will be closed from 17 January 2019 to 15 February 2019 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of H Shares will be effected. In order to be qualified to attend and vote at the EGM, Shareholders of H Shares whose transfers have not been registered must deposit the transfer documents together with the relevant Share certificates at the office of the H Share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by no later than 4:30 p.m. on 16 January 2019. Shareholders whose names appear on the Company's register of members at the close of business on 15 February 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.

2. APPOINTMENT OF PROXY Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the meeting instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. The instrument to appoint a proxy shall be in writing and signed by the Shareholder or of his/her attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the Shareholder is a corporate body, either executed under its common seal or signed by its legal representative, director or duly authorized attorney. If the proxy form is signed by the attorney of the Shareholder, the power of attorney or other authorization document authorizing the attorney to sign the proxy form must be notarized. To be valid, the proxy form, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any), shall be lodged by holders of H Shares by hand or post, to the Company's H Share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or its adjourned meeting (as the case may be)**. Completion and return of the proxy form shall not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM.

3. REPLY SLIP Holders of H Shares who intend to attend in person or by proxy the EGM shall deliver the reply slip to the Company's H Share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell

Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, on or before 26 January 2019.

4. CONTACT INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY Address: Room 2007, 20/F, Gaohe Lanfeng Building (৷ձᔝࢤɽข), 98 East Third Ring Road South, Chaoyang District, Beijing, PRC Postal Code: 100021 Contact Person: Mr. Zhao Guodao Contact Tel: (86 10) 5861 1761/62/63 Contact Fax: (86 10) 5861 1751

5. PROCEDURES OF VOTING AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at the EGM must be taken by poll.

6. OTHERS

The EGM is expected to take half a day. Shareholders attending the EGM (in person or by proxy) are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation fees.

Identification documents must be shown by Shareholder(s) or proxies to attend the EGM.

As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Shi Chunbao, Ms. Yue Shujun and Mr. Wang Jianliang; the non-executive Director of the Company is Mr. Lin Yiming; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tong Xiaobo, Mr. Ge Changyin and Mr. Ho Wai Ip.

Shareholders of H Shares should deliver the proxy form to the Company's share registrar office at least 24 hours (excluding Saturday, Sunday and public holiday) before the time appointed for holding the

