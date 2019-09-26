Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments : PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF EGM 0 09/26/2019 | 06:23am EDT Send by mail :

If you are in any doubt about any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司), you should at once hand this circular together with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. 北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1858) PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF EGM Capitalized terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this circular. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 8 of this circular. A notice convening the EGM to be held at Conference Room of Room 2007, 20/F, Gaohe Lanfeng Building (高和藍峰大廈), 98 East Third Ring Road South, Chaoyang District, Beijing, PRC at 10:00 a.m. on 20 November 2019 is set out on pages 9 to 11 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed and is also published on the website of the Stock Exchange (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Company (http://www.clzd.com). If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending the EGM and voting in person if you so wish. Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy should complete and return the reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before 31 October 2019. * For identification purpose only 27 September 2019 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 2. Proposed Distribution of Interim Dividend . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 3. EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 4. Closure of Register of Members of H Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 5. Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 6. Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings: "Articles of Association" means the articles of association of the Company, as may be amended, modified or otherwise supplemented from time to time "Board" means the board of Directors "Company" means Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated in PRC with limited liability and the H Shares of which are listed and traded on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1858) "Director(s)" means the director(s) of the Company "Domestic Share(s)" means the ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which is/are subscribed for or credited as paid up in RMB "EGM" means an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room of Room 2007, 20/F, Gaohe Lanfeng Building (高和藍峰大廈), 98 East Third Ring Road South, Chaoyang District, Beijing, PRC at 10:00 a.m. on 20 November 2019 and any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) to approve the proposed distribution of the Interim Dividend "Hong Kong" means the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of PRC "H Share(s)" means the ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which is/are listed on the Stock Exchange and subscribed for and traded in Hong Kong dollars "H Shareholder(s)" means the holder(s) of H Shares "Interim Dividend" means the proposed interim dividend of RMB0.075 per Share (including tax charge) for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as recommended by the Board - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Latest Practicable Date" means 23 September 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained herein "Listing Rules" means the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (as may be amended, modified or otherwise supplemented from time to time) "PRC" means the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the purpose of this circular only, Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region, and Taiwan "PRC Company Law" means the Company Law of PRC (中華人民共和國公司 法), as enacted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on 29 December 1993 and effective on 1 July 1994, which was subsequently amended on 25 December 1999, 28 August 2004, 27 October 2005, 28 December 2013 and 26 October 2018 and the final version was implemented on 26 October 2018, as the same may be amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Record Date" means 2 December 2019, being the date for determining the Shareholders' entitlement to the Interim Dividend "RMB" means Renminbi, the lawful currency of PRC "SFO" means the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong (as may be amended, modified or otherwise supplemented from time to time) "Share(s)" means the ordinary share(s) with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, including Domestic Share(s) and H Share(s) "Shareholders" means the holders of the Shares, including holder(s) of the Domestic Share(s) and the H Share(s), unless specified otherwise "Stock Exchange" means The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1858) Executive Directors Registered office and Headquarters in PRC: Mr. Shi Chunbao No.10 Xinmi Xi Er Road Ms. Yue Shujun Southern District of Tongzhou Mr. Wang Jianliang Economic Development Zone Tongzhou District Non-Executive Directors Beijing Mr. Lin Yiming PRC Postal Code: 101112 Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Ge Changyin Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong Mr. Tong Xiaobo 7th Floor, Winbase Centre Mr. Ho Wai Ip 208 Queen's Road Central Sheung Wan Hong Kong To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AND NOTICE OF EGM 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM for the proposed distribution of the payment of Interim Dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019; and to give you notice of the EGM at which resolutions will be proposed for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve the aforesaid matter. A notice convening the EGM is set out on pages 9 to 11 of this circular. For identification purpose only - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND Reference is made to the interim results announcements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the clarification announcements of the Company dated 9 September 2019, regarding the proposed distribution of the Interim Dividend. Relevant resolution has been passed at a meeting of the Board held on 27 August 2019 in relation to the proposed distribution of the Interim Dividend of RMB10,375,560 based on its total share capital of 138,340,800 Shares. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company has 138,340,800 Shares in issue. The Board has proposed to distribute the Interim Dividend of RMB10,375,560 based on its total share capital of 138,340,800 Shares. According to the Articles of Association, the Interim Dividend will be denominated and declared in RMB. The Interim Dividend on Domestic Shares will be paid in RMB and the Interim Dividend on H Shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The Interim Dividend will be payable to the H Shareholders in Hong Kong Dollars, with the applicable exchange rate being the average mid-point rate of the relevant foreign currencies published by the People's Bank of China on its website for the period of seven working days immediately prior to the date of the declaration of dividend and other payments. Taxation Domestic Shareholders According to the relevant requirements of the Individual Income Tax Law of PRC (中華人民共和國個人所得稅法), the Company will distribute the Interim Dividend to those individual Domestic Shareholders subject to a deduction of withholding the individual income tax at the rate of 20%. Thus, 20% individual income tax will be withheld from the Interim Dividend payable to the relevant Domestics Shareholders whose names appear on the Domestic Share register of members of the Company on the Record Date. H Shareholders According to the Enterprise Income Tax Law of PRC (中華人民共和國企業所得 稅法) and its implementation regulations (the "EIT Law"), the tax rate of the enterprise income tax applicable to the income of a non-resident enterprise deriving from PRC is 10%. For this purpose, any H Shares registered under the name of non-individual enterprise, including the H Shares registered under the name of HKSCC Nominees Limited, other nominees or trustees, or other organizations and entities, shall be deemed as shares held by non-resident enterprise shareholders (as defined under the EIT Law). The Company will distribute the Interim Dividend to those non-resident enterprise shareholders subject to a deduction of 10% enterprise income tax withheld and paid by the Company on their behalf. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Any resident enterprises (as defined under the EIT Law) which have been legally incorporated in PRC or which were established pursuant to the laws of foreign countries (regions) but have established effective administrative entities in PRC, and whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company on the Record Date should deliver a legal opinion ascertaining their status as resident enterprise furnished by a qualified PRC lawyer (with the official chop of the law firm issuing the opinion affixed thereon) and relevant documents to Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's H Share registrar, in due course, if they do not wish to have the 10% enterprise income tax withheld and paid on their behalf by the Company. Pursuant to the Notice on the Issues on Levy of Individual Income Tax after the Abolishment of Guoshuifa (1993) No. 045 Document (關於國稅發 (1993) 045號文 件廢止後有關個人所得稅徵管問題的通知) (the "Notice") issued by the State Administration of Taxation on 28 June 2011, the dividend to be distributed by the PRC non-foreign invested enterprise which has issued shares in Hong Kong to the overseas resident individual shareholders, is subject to the individual income tax with a tax rate of 10% in general. However, the tax rates for respective overseas resident individual shareholders may vary depending on the relevant tax agreements between the countries of their residence and PRC. Thus, 10% individual income tax will be withheld from the Interim Dividend payable to the relevant H Shareholders whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company on the Record Date, unless otherwise stated in the relevant taxation regulations, tax treaties or the Notice. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 26 November 2019 to Monday, 2 December 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the Interim Dividend, all transfer documents should be lodged for registration with the Company's H Share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 25 November 2019. The declaration of the Interim Dividend is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the EGM and such Shareholders' approval is required under relevant PRC laws/regulations. The Interim Dividend will be distributed to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Company's register of members on the Record Date. Conditions to the Interim Dividend The payment of the Interim Dividend is conditional upon the satisfaction of the following conditions: the Interim Dividend having been approved by the Shareholders at the EGM of the Company; - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD the Directors being satisfied that there are no reasonable grounds for believing that the Company is, immediately following the date on which the Interim Dividend is paid, unable to pay its debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business; and the compliance with the relevant legal procedures and requirements under the PRC Company Law that are applicable to the Interim Dividend. Subject to the fulfilment of the above conditions, it is expected that the Interim Dividend will be paid in cash on or about 20 February 2020 to those Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date. The conditions set out above cannot be waived. If any of the conditions set out above is not satisfied, the Interim Dividend will not be paid. Reasons for and effect of the payment of Interim Dividend The Board considers that it is appropriate to distribute the Interim Dividend in recognition of Shareholders' support. After taking into account a number of factors including cash flow and financial condition of the Company, the Board considers that it is appropriate and proposes that Interim Dividend be paid in accordance with the Articles of Association and the PRC Company Law. The Board considers such arrangement to be in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. The Board believes that the payment of the Interim Dividend will not have any material adverse effect on the underlying assets, business, operations or financial position of the Company. Cheques for the Interim Dividend Subject to the fulfilment of the conditions to the Interim Dividend as set out in paragraph (a) above, cheques for the Interim Dividend are expected to be despatched by ordinary mail to the persons entitled thereto on or before 20 February 2020 to their respective addresses shown in the register of members of H Shares or in the case of joint holders, to the address of the joint holder whose name stands first in the register of members of H Shares. 3. EGM A notice convening the EGM to be held at 20 November 2019, is set out on pages 9 to 11 of this circular. The proposed Interim Dividend will be proposed by way of ordinary resolution for Shareholder 's approval at the EGM. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Votes on the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM shall be taken by way of poll. If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as practicable and in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof, and deposit it with, for holders of H Shares, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should you so desire. As at the Latest Practicable Date, and to the best knowledge, belief and information of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder is required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the proposed resolution at the EGM. 4. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS OF H SHARES The register of members of H Shares will be closed for the period as set out below, during which time no transfer of H Shares will be registered. In order to be qualified for attending and voting at the EGM and for the distribution of the Interim Dividend, all transfer documents of the holders of H Shares must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, no later than the deadlines as set out below: To be qualified for attending and voting at the EGM Deadline for lodging the transfer documents with Hong Kong Registrars Limited Book closure period 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 18 October 2019 From Monday, 21 October 2019 to Wednesday, 20 November 2019 (both days inclusive) Record date 20 November 2019 To be qualified for the Interim Dividend Deadline for lodging the transfer 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 25 November documents with Hong Kong 2019 Registrars Limited Book closure period From Tuesday, 26 November 2019 to Monday, 2 December 2019 (both days inclusive) Record Date 2 December 2019 - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 5. RECOMMENDATION The Directors believe that the resolutions in respect of the proposed distribution of the Interim Dividend is all in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolution to be proposed at the EGM. 6. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. By Order of the Board Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd* Shi Chunbao Chairman Beijing, the PRC 27 September 2019 for identification purpose only - 8 - NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 北京市春立正達醫療器械股份有限公司 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1858) NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on 20 November 2019 at the Conference Room of Room 2007, 20/F, Gaohe Lanfeng Building (高和藍峰大廈), 98 East Third Ring Road South, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1. To consider and approve the distribution of the Interim Dividend of RMB10,375,560 based on its total share capital of 138,340,800 Shares By order of the Board Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.* Shi Chunbao Chairman Beijing, the PRC 27 September 2019 For identification purposes only Unless otherwise stated, the capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 27 September 2019. - 9 - NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CLOSURE OF REGISTRATION OF MEMBERS

In order to determine the Shareholders who are entitled to attend the EGM, the Company's register of Shareholders of H Shares will be closed from Monday, 21 October 2019 to Wednesday, 20 November 2019 (both days inclusive) during which period no transfer of H Shares will be effected. In order to be qualified to attend and vote at the EGM, Shareholders of H Shares whose transfers have not been registered must deposit the transfer documents together with the relevant share certificates at the office of the H Share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 18 October 2019.

Shareholders whose names appear on the Company's register of members at the close of business on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. APPOINTMENT OF PROXY

Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the meeting instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company.

The instrument to appoint a proxy shall be in writing and signed by the Shareholder or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the Shareholder is a corporate body, either executed under its common seal or signed by its legal representative, director or duly authorised attorney. If the proxy form is signed by the attorney of the Shareholder, the power of attorney or other authorisation document authorising the attorney to sign the proxy form must be notarised.

To be valid, the proxy form, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any), shall be lodged by holders of H Shares by hand or post, to the Company's H Share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or its adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form shall not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM. REPLY SLIP

Holders of H Shares who intend to attend in person or by proxy the EGM shall deliver the reply slip to the Company's H Share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, on or before 31 October 2019. CONTACT INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY Address: Room 2007, 20/F, Gaohe Lanfeng Building (高和藍峰大廈), 98 East Third Ring Road South, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC Postal Code: 100021 Contact Person: Mr. Zhao Guodao Contact Tel: (86 10) 5861 1761/62/63 Contact Fax: (86 10) 5861 1751 - 10 - NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING PROCEDURES OF VOTING AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, any vote of Shareholders at the EGM must be taken by poll. OTHERS

The EGM is expected to take half a day. Shareholders attending the EGM (in person or by proxy) are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation fees.

Identification documents must be shown by Shareholder(s) or proxies to attend the EGM. As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Shi Chunbao,Ms. Yue Shujun and Mr. Wang Jianliang; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Lin Yiming; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tong Xiaobo, Mr. Ge Changyin and Mr. Ho Wai Ip. For identification purposes only Shareholders of H Shares should deliver the proxy form to the Company's share registrar office at least 24 hours (excluding Saturday, Sunday and public holiday) before the time appointed for holding the EGM. - 11 - Attachments Original document

